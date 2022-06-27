Jorge Grant admits lure of European football was big factor in Hearts move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jorge Grant admits lure of European football was big factor in Hearts move

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 5.09pm
Jorge Grant has joined Hearts (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jorge Grant has joined Hearts (Joe Giddens/PA)

New Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant admits the lure of European football was a big factor in his decision to leave England for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Jambos after joining for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough.

Grant started his career at Nottingham Forest and had spells at Notts County, Luton, Mansfield and Lincoln before joining Posh last summer.

After his move to London Road did not go to plan, the Englishman is relishing his chance to impress in the cinch Premiership and on the European stage, with the Jambos due to enter at the Europa League play-off stage in August.

“It’s something different,” he told Hearts TV. “I feel like the challenge for me was moving away from home and really expressing myself in a league that’s got amazing games I can showcase my talent in.

“The draw of Europe is massive as well. Everybody that joins can tell the quality is going to go up. It’s going to have to for those big games in Europe.

“I could have done the same thing I’ve done in all my career and stayed in League One but I just thought ‘why not? let’s go for it’.”

Grant, who admits his season at Peterborough “did not work out” as he had hoped, intends to excite the Hearts supporters.

“I like to be involved in the game as much as possible, I go and get on the ball as much as possible and try to affect things for the team,” he said.

“I like to bring goals and assists and my set-piece delivery is good as well so hopefully I can bring that to the table.

“I want to be exciting and get the fans off their seat, so hopefully I can do that.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects his new signing to bring “guile in the final third”.

“I’m really pleased to get Jorge in as we continue to build our squad for a historic season,” he told the club’s website.

“He’s an experienced player who will bring dynamism and guile in the final third of the pitch and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“The squad is starting to take shape but we’re not finished yet and I hope that in the weeks ahead we can continue to add quality to it.”

In addition to Grant, Hearts have already added Kye Rowles, Lewis Neilson and Alan Forrest this summer, while Alex Cochrane, who was on loan from Brighton last term, has joined on a permanent deal.

