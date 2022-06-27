Jodie Burrage reveals Percy Pigs are her favourite sweet after ball boy incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jodie Burrage reveals Percy Pigs are her favourite sweet after ball boy incident

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 5.50pm
Great Britain's Jodie Burrage (right) helps a ball boy after they fainted (Steven Paston/PA)
Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage (right) helps a ball boy after they fainted (Steven Paston/PA)

British number five Jodie Burrage has revealed Percy Pigs are one of her favourite snacks after offering some to a ball boy who was on the brink of fainting in the middle of her match.

The 23-year-old Wimbledon wildcard paused play alongside her opponent, Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, for around 10 minutes as the youngster was led to a chair by a linesman and later helped off court.

Spectators said Burrage was “really sweet” as she attempted to revive him, and she told reporters afterwards that she empathised with the boy after herself suffering panic attacks as a junior at Wimbledon.

The women’s world number 169 said: “He just said he was feeling really faint, he actually couldn’t really even talk.

Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy during her match against Lesia Tsurenko (Steven Paston/PA).
Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy during her match against Lesia Tsurenko (Steven Paston/PA).

“It was quite distressing to see so we went to get some Gatorade and gel.

“The gel’s not the nicest thing so we managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd which he got down and started to feel better.

“Hopefully he’s feeling better now.

“It didn’t affect me too much, I actually came out and hit a great serve, probably the best serve I hit in that match after that, so if anything it helped me.

The ball boy was helped off court by linesmen after he appeared faint (Steven Paston/PA)
The ball boy was helped off court by linesmen after he appeared faint (Steven Paston/PA)

“I’ve fainted a few times. I actually had a panic attack once in juniors here so I’ve been where he is.

“I kind of know how he was feeling and just tried to help as much as I could.”

When asked by the PA news agency if the pink Marks and Spencers confectionary would be her choice of sweet, Burrage said: “I definitely love a Percy Pig, that’s for sure.

“I know that other people like them as well.

“Percy Pigs are one of my favourites, I would say, so I’d definitely recommend it.”

Friends and Glasgow locals Val Shand, 61, a retired lawyer, and tennis coach Laura Middleton, 60, were courtside when it happened.

Ms Shand told the PA news agency: “He was either too hot or he hadn’t had enough to eat, he just looked like he needed sugar or water.

“He wobbled.

“Jodie Burrage was really sweet, she went and got him water and sweets.

“She was really good, really nice to him.

“He sat for a while looking like he was about to pass out.

“If I was his mum I would have been over there, but fortunately for him I wasn’t. I felt for him.”

Ms Middleton added: “He was wilting and his glasses were off as well.

“The game just stopped. It was at the end of a point and he sort of just crumbled.

“Tsurenko handed over some sweets or gummies for him to eat as well.

“It seemed a little while before somebody came to get him.

“It felt like longer because we were distressed for him, because it didn’t look like he was going to get back on his feet without help.”

Steve Hanlon, 35, a finance specialist from south London who was also watching the game, said he saw audience members hand Burrage the Percy Pig sweets for the boy.

He told PA: “As far as I could tell, he looked like he started to feel a bit faint, sat down, head slumped a bit.

“He just looked exhausted but it had only been one game back in, so I’m not sure.

“Jodie went and got him a drink and some sweets from the crowd.

“I think someone from the crowd handed it over. I think it was Percy Pigs – which solve every problem, right?

“Hopefully he’s OK.”

Ms Burrage lost the game 6-2 6-3.

