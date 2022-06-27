Emma Raducanu records impressive victory on Centre Court debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Emma Raducanu records impressive victory on Centre Court debut

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 6.25pm Updated: June 27 2022, 6.27pm
Emma Raducanu reached the second round with a straight-sets victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Emma Raducanu reached the second round with a straight-sets victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Emma Raducanu put her troubled build-up behind her as she marked her Centre Court debut by defeating Alison Van Uytvanck to reach the second round of Wimbledon.

The 10th seed’s participation in the tournament was in doubt until the weekend because of a side strain suffered at the WTA Tour event in Nottingham three weeks ago.

Coupled with the huge attention on the US Open champion’s homecoming and a tricky opponent, this was a major test, but Raducanu passed it impressively by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Centre Court was only half full when Raducanu took her first steps on it as spectators took a break following Novak Djokovic’s victory, but she received an enthusiastic welcome from those left.

While the 19-year-old had given an upbeat assessment of her fitness and mindset at her press conference on Saturday, the stresses of a match, particularly such a high-profile one, are inevitably different to practice.

But there were no early causes for alarm as Raducanu threw herself into serves and groundstrokes, missing two break points in the opening game but then saving three on her own serve as the first two games lasted a gruelling 17 minutes.

Van Uytvanck was certainly not the kindest draw Raducanu could have been given, with the 46th-ranked Belgian having won a grass-court title last weekend – albeit at second-tier level – in Italy, while she upset defending champion Garbine Muguruza on her way to the fourth round in 2018.

Emma Raducanu on her way to victory against Alison Van Uytvanck
Emma Raducanu on her way to victory against Alison Van Uytvanck (Adam Davy/PA)

Raducanu had managed just seven games before retiring in Nottingham so negotiating this hurdle in any fashion was all that could be asked of her.

A couple of fizzing backhands, coupled with a poor volley and double fault from Van Uytvanck, gave Raducanu the first break in the seventh game.

She promptly dropped serve to love but then broke again and dug in at just the right moment to save two more break points and take the first set.

There were glimpses of the player who swept all before her in New York but Raducanu has discovered, like countless others before her, that being the hunted is a very different proposition to being the hunter.

She missed six break points in the opening game of the second set and it looked like that might cost her when Van Uytvanck played two of the best points of the match to break for 3-1.

Back came Raducanu, though, breaking back to love, and another ill-timed double fault from Van Uytvanck on break point at 4-4 gave the teenager the chance to serve for the match.

Raducanu proved herself to be an excellent front-runner at Flushing Meadows and a volley placed deftly into the open court on her second match point prompted a leap of delight from the British number one.

