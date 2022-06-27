New world number two Ons Jabeur in dreamland after opening Wimbledon win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New world number two Ons Jabeur in dreamland after opening Wimbledon win

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 8.49pm
Ons Jabeur becomes the new world number two after her first-round win at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Ons Jabeur becomes the new world number two after her first-round win at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Ons Jabeur is “living the dream” after recording an opening round win at Wimbledon on the day she became the world number two.

The Tunisian, who beat Swede Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3 on Court One in under an hour, marked becoming the highest ranked African player in history by reaching the second round.

And the third seed has set her sights on going even higher in the WTA rankings.

“I’m honestly living the dream,” she said. “I always wanted to achieve, always wanted to be in this level, always wanted to inspire players from my country, from my continent. It’s very important.

“Honestly, I didn’t know I’m the first one to be number two in the African continent. I just read that. I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really one step away from being number one’.

“I hope I really inspire so many people from my country. My dream, one of my dreams, is to see more and more players from the Arab world, from Africa. Hopefully let’s have maybe in the next five years more and more players.

“It is great pressure. I’m trying to handle it. The learning, obviously I never been in this situation before. I was joking with (Novak) Djokovic, told him, ‘Give me some of the touch to win Wimbledon’. I was stealing.”

2018 champion Angelique Kerber won the first set in just 17 minutes on her way to a 6-0 7-5 win over Kristina Mladenovic while second seed Anett Kontaveit beat American Bernarda Pera 7-5 6-1.

Seventh seed Danielle Collins was the biggest casualty of day one as she was beaten 5-7 6-4 6-4 by world number 66 Marie Bouzkova.

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia was also a surprise loser as, having won warm-up events in Nottingham and Birmingham and finished runner-up in Eastbourne, the 23rd seed went down 6-4 4-6 6-2 to Kaja Juvan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier