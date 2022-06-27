Former St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart joins Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart joins Rotherham

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 8.57pm
Jamie McCart has made the move to Rotherham at the end of his St Johnstone contract (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jamie McCart has made the move to Rotherham at the end of his St Johnstone contract (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rotherham have completed the signing of Scottish defender Jamie McCart on a three-year deal.

The move, subject to English Football League and Football Association ratification and international clearance, follows the expiry of McCart’s contract at St Johnstone.

McCart made 104 appearances during his two-and-a-half year stay with the Saints.

“The Millers announced on Friday that personal terms had been provisionally agreed with the 25-year-old, who underwent a full medical on Monday to ensure that his registration at AESSEAL New York Stadium could be submitted,” the Sky Bet Championship side announced.

McCart began his career at the Celtic academy and had various loan spells before joining Inverness in 2018.

He made 62 appearances for the Inverness before moving to St Johnstone, and was capped by Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level.

