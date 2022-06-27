Wimbledon day one: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray thrill Centre Court with wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day one: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray thrill Centre Court with wins

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 10.01pm Updated: June 28 2022, 3.23am
Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were all Centre Court winners on day one of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were all Centre Court winners on day one of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray delighted the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon with impressive day one wins while defending champion Novak Djokovic set another record in his first-round success.

Raducanu and Murray’s SW19 preparations had been dogged by injury fears but both were able to allay any concerns by progressing into round two along with fellow British hopeful Cameron Norrie.

Two suspensions of play occurred at the All England Club due to brief showers but it failed to dampen spirits on the opening day.

TENNIS Wimbledon
(PA Graphics)

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best action.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Emma Raducanu took flight at Wimbledon with victory over Alison Van Uytvanck on her Centre Court debut (Adam Davy/PA)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Flying the flag for Ukraine

Lesia Tsurenko celebrates beating Jodie Burrage
Lesia Tsurenko celebrates beating Jodie Burrage (Steven Paston/PA)

Victory for Ukraine duo Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina at Wimbledon means there will be at least one player from the war-torn country in the last-32. Tsurenko got the better of Briton’s Jodie Burrage and it was followed by Kalinina beating Anna Bondar to set up a meeting between the compatriots.Both spoke after their wins about the mental toll the war is having on them but their second-round clash will help keep the spotlight on Ukraine’s plight.

“This is the main thing that I would wish to happen, that we get a lot of heavy weapons,” Tsurenko said. “We just want to remind that Ukraine is in trouble and we need help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]