Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool as free agent next summer

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 7.53am
The most likely result at the end of next season will be Mohamed Salah’s departure from Anfield as a free agent, according to the Mirror (Adam Davy/PA)
The most likely result at the end of next season will be Mohamed Salah’s departure from Anfield as a free agent, according to the Mirror (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

The most likely result at the end of next season will be Mohamed Salah‘s departure from Anfield as a free agent, according to the Mirror. The paper says there are doubts the 30-year-old’s demands for a new contract will be met by Liverpool, with the club even willing to sell the Egypt international 12 months ahead of the end of his current deal for £60million.

Staying on Merseyside where the Liverpool Echo reports Everton are not interested in selling Anthony Gordon as part of a double deal with Richarlison to Tottenham. Winger Gordon, 21, is contracted at Goodison Park until 2025 but his 25-year-old team-mate is said to favour a move before the final two years of his contract are up. Chelsea and Spurs have both reportedly been monitoring the Brazil forward.

England’s Jude Bellingham reacts by leaning forward near the goal net
Jude Bellingham is understood to be keen on a return to England after playing in Germany (Trenka Attila/PA)

The Mail says England international Jude Bellingham has become Real Madrid’s main transfer target for 2023. The paper cites AS as saying the Spanish champions will look to pick up the 18-year-old from Borussia Dortmund next year as they continue gradually rebuilding their midfield. The European champions are likely to face competition, however, with the teenager already linked to Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Blues are also said to be working to bring Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are trying to re-sign the Netherlands defender, 27, as part of their soon-to-be-announced deal with Manchester City for England forward Raheem Sterling, reports the Telegraph.

The Mirror says Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Lisandro Martinez after offering £35m for Ajax’s 24-year-old Argentina defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sven Botman: The Mail says Newcastle are about to complete the signing of the Lille defender, 22, but are moving on from their attempts to lure Reims’ 20-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike to St James’ Park.

Ousmane Dembele: The 25-year-old France forward, who has been courted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea, will not receive an improved offer from his club Barcelona before his contract ends on Thursday, according to Marca.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier