Inexperienced Ireland side face ‘biggest game of lives’ against Maori All Blacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Inexperienced Ireland side face ‘biggest game of lives’ against Maori All Blacks

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 12.46pm
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an experimental team to face the Maori All Blacks (David Davies/PA)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an experimental team to face the Maori All Blacks (David Davies/PA)

Andy Farrell says his experimental Ireland side face the “biggest game of their lives” after selecting five uncapped players to take on the Maori All Blacks.

Leinster’s Ciaran Frawley will start at fly-half, with provincial team-mate Jimmy O’Brien at full-back in a team captained by New Zealand-born centre Bundee Aki.

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman, Leinster lock Joe McCarthy and Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast are the other international rookies included.

Wednesday’s match in Hamilton marks the start of Ireland’s summer tour, with the first of three Tests against New Zealand coming on Saturday in Auckland.

The Irish will also play the Maori team for a second time on July 12 in Wellington.

Speaking of the significance of the tour opener, head coach Farrell said: “It’s huge. It’s everything to these players that are taking the field on Wednesday, it is the biggest game of their lives. It is.

“I know there is a three-game series coming up but these two Maori games for us and what we’re trying to build and how we’re trying to put people under pressure and see how they come through, that is just as important.

  • v Maori All Blacks (June 29, Hamilton)
  • v New Zealand (July 2, Auckland)
  • v New Zealand (July 9, Dunedin)
  • v Maori All Blacks (July 12, Wellington)
  • v New Zealand (July 16, Wellington)

“If I can say it that way, I think that speaks it all really.”

Farrell’s plans for the All Blacks have already taken a hit due to Ulster lock Iain Henderson being ruled out of the entire series with a knee issue sustained in training.

Injury has also deprived him of hooker Rob Herring for the opening two matches of the tour, while wing Mack Hansen is currently unavailable after contracting Covid-19.

“We’ve one case and we could have a few more cases by the end of the week, we don’t know,” said Farrell.

“This is the way of the world, isn’t it? The motto of the tour is definitely being adaptable.”

New Zealand’s plans have been more severely affected by coronavirus.

Head coach Ian Foster and his assistants John Plumtree and Scott McLeod have been forced to isolate following positive tests, in addition to centres David Havili and Jack Goodhue.

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has been called up to help prepare the All Blacks for the sold-out weekend clash at Eden Park, with the disruption potentially denying Farrell a planned catch-up with his predecessor.

Andy Farrell, left, previously worked under former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt
Andy Farrell, left, previously worked under former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I’m not sure it’s head to head – I’m sure Fozzy (Foster) will be around somewhere,” Farrell said of coming up against Schmidt.

“Joe is just there helping out being an extra pair of hands and I’m sure just fitting into the system.

“I’m supposed to be meeting him for a coffee on Thursday – I don’t know whether that’s out the question now.

“What can he bring? He’s coming into a system that he probably doesn’t know as well. It’s not his system.

Bundee Aki, left, will captain Ireland
Bundee Aki, left, will captain Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’m sure he’s just bringing his one-to-one expertise and giving advice to the coaches and that’s pretty profound, so I’m sure they’ll all try and learn something from him.”

Native Kiwi Aki is one of only three players with more than six caps in Ireland’s maiden starting XV, alongside Jordan Larmour (30) and Keith Earls (96).

Wings Larmour and Earls will line up either side of newcomer O’Brien, while Aki will pair with James Hume in midfield and Frawley will form a half-back partnership with Craig Casey.

Hooker Dave Heffernan, who has played six Test matches, is the most-experienced international in a forward pack containing just 17 caps combined.

He will be joined in the front row by loosehead Loughman and tighthead Tom O’Toole, with McCarthy partnering Kieran Treadwell in the lock positions, and Gavin Coombes in the centre of the back row, in between blindside Prendergast and openside Nick Timoney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier