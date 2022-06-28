Ryan Peniston reels off straight-sets win on Wimbledon debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Peniston reels off straight-sets win on Wimbledon debut

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 2.08pm
Ryan Peniston celebrates victory over Henri Laaksonen (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Peniston celebrates victory over Henri Laaksonen (Adam Davy/PA)

British wild card Ryan Peniston enjoyed a dream Wimbledon debut with a straight-sets victory over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.

The 26-year-old from Southend, having a breakthrough summer after reaching the quarter-finals at Nottingham, Queen’s and Eastbourne, won 6-4 6-3 6-2 on a packed Court 12.

The British number six will face American Steve Johnson, ranked 93 in the world, in round two after 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired from their match with a groin injury.

Peniston, who overcame a rare cancer as a baby, defeated French Open finalist Casper Ruud at Queen’s in a stand-out win earlier this month and appears to have brought that form to SW19.

An impressive defensive performance saw the left-hander register just 18 unforced errors to Laaksonen’s 44, while he secured six service breaks including one in the opening game.

The players exchanged breaks early in the third set before Peniston wrapped up victory with a further two breaks, punching the air in delight after a maiden grand slam win.

