Sixes, centuries and celebrations – Eoin Morgan’s England career in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his England career in pictures:

Morgan made a half century during the fifth one-day international against Australia in 2009 (Rui Vieira/PA)

He made 62 not out as England beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy group stage in 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)

The tournament also saw him keep wicket for the first time as England beat South Africa (Gareth Copley/PA)

Morgan was also part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning side in 2010 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Celebrating winning the World Twenty20 with England (Rebecca Naden/PA)

In 2011 he captained England for the first time in an ODI against former side Ireland, where he made 59 (Julien Behal/PA)

Morgan was appointed England ODI captain two months before the World Cup in 2015 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Under Morgan’s captaincy England produced a record ODI score against New Zealand in 2015 at Edgbaston (David Davies/PA)

Morgan surpassed Ian Bell to become to become England’s highest ODI run-scorer against Australia in 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sitting alongside the Queen and other captains ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup (Yui Mok/PA)

Morgan hit a record 17 sixes in one innings to score 148 as England beat Afghanistan in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lifting the World Cup at Lord’s after a thrilling final against New Zealand (Nick Potts/PA)

Posing with the World Cup trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

Batting in the T20 World Cup semi final against New Zealand (PA)

Morgan congratulating New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner after defeat in the T20 World Cup semi-final (PA)