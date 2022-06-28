Fan accuses Everton of ‘selling soul of club’ in agreeing betting sponsor deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fan accuses Everton of ‘selling soul of club’ in agreeing betting sponsor deal

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 3.23pm
An online petition against Everton’s new gambling sponsorship deal has received more than 20,000 signatures (Richard Sellers/PA)
More than 20,000 people have signed a petition opposing Everton’s choice of a betting firm as their main shirt sponsor, with one recovering gambling addict fan accusing the Toffees of “selling the soul of the club”.

A club-record deal with Stake.com has produced a mixed response but season ticket holder Ben Melvin, who lost hundreds of thousands of pounds over more than a decade, is firmly against it.

He accepts the Merseyside outfit have made a business decision but does not believe if reflects well on the club.

“When I heard Everton had signed a partnership with Stake.com it was a shock because it wasn’t something I saw as fitting well with Everton’s standards they set themselves,” he told the PA news agency.

“This jeopardises that and I don’t see how it can fit with the work they do with ‘Everton in the Community’ looking after vulnerable people.

“A lot of people were saying ‘We need every penny we can get’ but that doesn’t involve selling the soul of the club for it.

“At a time when clubs are trying to step away from it and think it is not a good thing, Everton have taken a giant leap towards it for a big payday.”

Melvin, who helped the club’s charitable arm ‘Everton in the Community’ with an education session on gambling addiction only last year, began betting as a teenager but it reached a peak in his late 20s.

He says it affected him and his family – he has a wife and two children – as it consumed his whole life but he has now not had a bet for two and a half years and attends weekly Gamblers Anonymous meetings.

“Gambling had taken control of me,” he added.

“It was the first thing I would think about when I woke up in the morning and last thing before I went to bed and, in the timeframe in the middle, any opportunity I had would spend it gambling.

“I borrowed thousands and thousands of pounds to cover losses and I got into major debt with it and my mental health was affected.

“I became a liar and a money-hoarder. It came to the point where I almost lost everything and I had to get serious help.

“I am one of the lucky ones who has come through the other side but there are other people who are not as lucky as me and they are the sort of people I think about with the work Everton in the Community do.

“We hosted a Gambling Harms education programme for Everton in the Community last year and it went really well and I now think, ‘What’s the point in that?’.”

Everton insist their support for vulnerable people will continue through their charitable arm, which sources stressed was a separate organisation, as their assistance with alcoholism did when the name of Chang, a Thai beer company, was on the shirts for 13 years.

When contacted by PA, the club pointed out there was nothing illegal in the deal – although the Government is set to decide on whether to change gambling laws, including a ban of sponsorship in football, next month – and it was a purely commercial decision.

Everton’s new shirt sponsorship deal is the biggest in the club’s history and, with the Toffees having posted cumulative losses of more than £370million in the last three financial years and recently lost lucrative deals with Alisher Usmanov’s USM group due to Government sanctions against Russian billionaires, it will help the finances in the short term.

The offer from Stake.com is understood to have been far in excess of other potential partners.

