Mark Travers signs new five-year contract with Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Travers signs new five-year contract with Bournemouth

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 5.25pm Updated: June 28 2022, 5.34pm
Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has signed a new five-year deal at the south coast club (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has signed a new five-year deal at the south coast club (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has signed a five-year deal to stay with the Cherries until the summer of 2027.

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international established himself as Bournemouth’s number one last term as Scott Parker’s side won promotion to the Premier League.

“We are delighted to secure Mark’s services on a long-term contract,” chief executive Neill Blake told the Bournemouth website.

“Last season he was a key part of the club’s promotion to the Premier League and has continued his impressive growth and development.

“As a club, we’re pleased to provide a pathway for our academy players and Mark is a great example of not only the high standard of coaching across the club but of him having the mentality to take his opportunities when they’ve arisen.

“Hopefully Mark can continue to flourish and keep up his impressive progression in the Premier League.”

Travers started 45 of Bournemouth’s 46 league games last season and kept 20 clean sheets to win the Sky Bet Championship’s Golden Glove award.

He said: “Last season was brilliant. It was my first real run of games in a full season and that was great to do to get the games under my belt.

“I grew in confidence every game and tried to repay the manager for trusting me and showing faith in me at the start of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]