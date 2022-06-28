Salah takes a break and Golovkin feels honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28.

Football

Mohamed Salah was relaxing.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was also enjoying his summer break.

As were Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Shaun Wright-Phillips reflected on his favourite goal.

Boxing

Gennadiy Golovkin felt honoured.

Thanks to the @Yankees for the honor of throwing the first pitch in tonight's game. It was fun, but I'd better get back to my gloves and ring ropes and on September 17 I'll throw the real heat 💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/JBRE72Pj8x — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) June 28, 2022

We look forward to the big fight on September 17! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/8wLJGuXtQD — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 27, 2022

Frank Bruno reminisced about Phil Bennett.

Morning Wales said goodbye 2 Phil "Benny" Bennett yesterday we met on the circuit he said "Frank if you fancy changing sport you would B good in the scrum" I said "no I would want to be in defense". No he said we got JPR no one would beat him even Mike Tyson! pic.twitter.com/GmowHfzBXD — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) June 28, 2022

Cycling

Chris Froome was all set for the Tour.

Swimming

Sharron Davies was looking forward to Birmingham 2022.

Looked what popped up! Love these little memories. Was just pre Christmas last year, aren’t we looking festive! 🎄 So looking forward to seeing everyone at ⁦@birminghamcg22⁩ been ages because of covid & Tokyo set up. #homegames pic.twitter.com/yIk2qmi3zw — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) June 28, 2022