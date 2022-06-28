Salah takes a break and Golovkin feels honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association June 28 2022, 6.10pm Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was enjoying a holiday following a busy season (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28. Football Mohamed Salah was relaxing. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Y2ROg0Wy2X— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 28, 2022 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was also enjoying his summer break. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) As were Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) ❤️🍹 Lovely time ❤️🍹 pic.twitter.com/t1OvR2BGSv— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) June 28, 2022 Shaun Wright-Phillips reflected on his favourite goal. Shaun's favourite goal 😅♥️ @swp29 pic.twitter.com/6sj5v1asap— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 28, 2022 Boxing Gennadiy Golovkin felt honoured. Thanks to the @Yankees for the honor of throwing the first pitch in tonight's game. It was fun, but I'd better get back to my gloves and ring ropes and on September 17 I'll throw the real heat 💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/JBRE72Pj8x— Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) June 28, 2022 We look forward to the big fight on September 17! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/8wLJGuXtQD— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 27, 2022 Frank Bruno reminisced about Phil Bennett. Morning Wales said goodbye 2 Phil "Benny" Bennett yesterday we met on the circuit he said "Frank if you fancy changing sport you would B good in the scrum" I said "no I would want to be in defense". No he said we got JPR no one would beat him even Mike Tyson! pic.twitter.com/GmowHfzBXD— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) June 28, 2022 Cycling Chris Froome was all set for the Tour. Packed and ready to go. Copenhagen here I come! #TDF2022 @letour pic.twitter.com/7Z0MSdCSZq— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 28, 2022 Swimming Sharron Davies was looking forward to Birmingham 2022. Looked what popped up! Love these little memories. Was just pre Christmas last year, aren’t we looking festive! 🎄 So looking forward to seeing everyone at @birminghamcg22 been ages because of covid & Tokyo set up. #homegames pic.twitter.com/yIk2qmi3zw— Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) June 28, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Federer in Venice and Salah sets record straight – Wednesday’s sporting social