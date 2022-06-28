Nick Kyrgios admits spitting in direction of ‘disrespectful’ fan at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nick Kyrgios admits spitting in direction of ‘disrespectful’ fan at Wimbledon

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 6.26pm
Nick Kyrgios had a number of running battles with spectators and some line judges during his first round win over Paul Jubb (Adam Davy/PA)
Nick Kyrgios had a number of running battles with spectators and some line judges during his first round win over Paul Jubb (Adam Davy/PA)

Nick Kyrgios admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator at the conclusion of his five-set victory over Great Britain’s Paul Jubb at Wimbledon.

The Australian was involved in a three-hour thriller on Court Three, which he eventually won 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 (3) 7-5.

Kyrgios was involved in several prickly chats with a number of those in the crowd as well as the line judges throughout the round one contest.

Nick Kyrgios during his win over Paul Jubb
Nick Kyrgios during his win over Paul Jubb (Adam Davy/PA)

And he criticised the lack of respect shown by the current generation of fans before he went on to admit his own indiscretion.

When asked if he spat in the direction of a spectator, Kyrgios replied: “Of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. Yes. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.

“Today as soon as I won the match, I turned to him… I’ve been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don’t feel like I owed that person anything.

“Like, he literally came to the match to not even support anyone really, it was more just to stir up and disrespect. That’s fine. But if I give it back to you, then that’s just how it is.”

Kyrgios has long had a good relationship with the Wimbledon crowd but knew he would be the villain up against home favourite Jubb, who made an impressive start and claimed a decisive break in the eighth game to take the first set in 23 minutes.

World number 40 Kyrgios, who had already produced one under-arm serve, smashed a tennis ball out of the court to threaten a round one implosion but regained his cool and broke twice in the second set before he edged a tight third.

By this point the 27-year-old had started to become frustrated with some of the line judges and spectators.

His chats with the umpire were more cordial but on one occasion he did ask: “I don’t go to their nine to five and start clapping when they’re scanning s*** at a supermarket do I? Go ‘boo, well done, you can’t scan that thing for s***’…You should remove them from the crowd.”

After Kyrgios experienced racist abuse on his run to the semi-finals in Stuttgart earlier this month, he revealed that was not the case in SW19 on this occasion but asked why there is a growing trend of sporting athletes who are being abused by members of the crowd.

“Like someone just yelled out I was s*** in the crowd today. Is that normal? No. But I just don’t understand why it’s happening over and over again,” he added.

“I love this tournament. It’s got nothing to do with Wimbledon. I just think it’s a whole generation of people on social media feeling like they have a right to comment on every single thing with negativity. It just carries on to real life.

“Because there’s a fence there, and I physically can’t do anything or say anything because I’ll get in trouble, they just feel that they’re just able to say anything they want.

“Not today, no, no (racism). But a lot of disrespect was being thrown today from the crowds. I’m just starting to think that it’s normal when it’s really not.”

A back and forth decider saw Kyrgios gain the upper-hand with a break to move 4-2 up in the fifth but when he had the chance to serve for the match, Jubb broke back via a sensational drop shot that even the Aussie applauded.

When the British number eight held, an upset remained on the cards but a 30th ace of the match saw Kyrgios move ahead 6-5 and he clinched another decisive break to wrap up victory with his second match point.

Jubb, who is ranked 219, believes he will be better for the experience.

“I know I’m a fraction of the player I’m going to be, what I’m capable of being,” he insisted.

“But I’m in the early stages. I’m on the process, journey, right now. I’m just looking to keep climbing but I definitely know what I’m capable of. Yeah, even myself, I feel like I could have played better today.”

