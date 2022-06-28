Future housemates Ryan Peniston and Alastair Gray record dream Wimbledon wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Future housemates Ryan Peniston and Alastair Gray record dream Wimbledon wins

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 7.17pm Updated: June 28 2022, 9.35pm
Alastair Gray and Ryan Peniston train together, play doubles together and will soon share a house together.

On Tuesday the British duo also achieved their childhood dream together – winning their first matches at Wimbledon.

Gray, ranked 288 in the world, saw off former Wimbledon boys’ singles champion Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-3 7-6 (3) with a composed display on Court 14.

Alastair Gray secured his place in the second round
Alastair Gray secured his place in the second round (Steven Paston/PA)

Earlier 26-year-old Peniston, also a wild card, entertained a busy Court 12 with a similarly efficient 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory over Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland.

In doing so the duo put another £56,000 of prize money in the pot for the house they plan to rent together in the Wimbledon area.

Although, as Southend leftie Peniston observed: “Round here, in these times, I think I might have to win it!”

Gray, the second lowest-ranked player in the men’s draw, had won ITF World Tennis Tour events in Shrewsbury and Glasgow this year but had never even played above the lower-tier Challenger Tour level before.

He said: “It is pretty special, to be honest. Both our debuts today. Then we’re playing doubles together tomorrow, as well.

“Ryan and I are great friends, training partners. We have the same coach, Mark Taylor. So to be going through this with him is just amazing. Pretty cool.”

Gray and Peniston are two of an impressive nine Britons already through to the second round.

Gray, a 24-year-old from nearby Twickenham, attended the same school as fellow first-round winner Jack Draper and the same US college as British number one Cameron Norrie.

Ryan Peniston celebrates victory
Ryan Peniston celebrates victory (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think we’re all spurring each other on,” added Gray. “Them doing well creates belief in the other Brits that they can do it, too. We’re all just pushing each other higher and higher right now. It’s so great to see.

“Maybe it hasn’t been like that in the past. But I think right now British tennis is looking in good shape.

“I think we’re all just hungry to win. I think that’s because we have some good people supporting us.

“The number one goal for us was to go out and enjoy the experience, to just get our game out on the court, see what happens.

“We know we have the game to win, so it’s about going and taking it and winning it. It’s not about worrying about all the pressures and the tension and stuff like that.

“I think we’re all just going out and playing very free, which is dangerous. I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re doing so well.”

Gray set up a clash with 11th seed Taylor Fritz in the next round while Peniston will meet American Steve Johnson.

