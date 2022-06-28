Alice Davidson-Richards savours debut century as England take upper hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alice Davidson-Richards savours debut century as England take upper hand

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 7.35pm
Alice Davidson-Richards admitted scoring a Test century on debut was “bloody brilliant” (David Davies/PA)
Alice Davidson-Richards admitted scoring a Test century on debut was "bloody brilliant" (David Davies/PA)

Alice Davidson-Richards admitted scoring a Test century on debut was “bloody brilliant” as Nat Sciver also hit a maiden ton in the format to take England to 328 for six against South Africa.

Davidson-Richards hit 107 in the LV= Insurance Test at Taunton before being caught at point from the final ball of day two as she became the first England cricketer, male or female, since WG Grace to score a century and take a wicket on Test debut – Jamie Overton having missed out by three runs last week for the men’s team against New Zealand.

The Surrey Stars player was guided by her former school and hockey team-mate Sciver, who played a well-crafted unbeaten 119 to guide England out of trouble after they slipped to 121 for five.

They finished the day with a 44-run lead and for Davidson-Richards, who last represented her country in 2018, it was a dream come true.

“It was bloody brilliant,” she said.

“It means quite a lot having Nat there. (From) when we started driving up to Loughborough however many years ago to being out there playing a Test match together is really, really special.”

Sciver added: “I’m really glad to make it to the end of the day and also to be ahead of (South Africa’s) first-innings score is brilliant, and I’m also very happy for Alice.”

England have not won a Test match since 2014, or since 2005 on home soil, but have put themselves into a good position in Somerset and Sciver wants to push for victory.

“There were comments that didn’t support women’s Test matches that isn’t something that we agree with, so we are playing in the limelight after that comment a little bit and we want to push for a result,” said the England vice-captain.

Anneke Bosch, right, celebrates the wicket of Sophia Dunkley
Anneke Bosch, right, celebrates the wicket of Sophia Dunkley (David Davies/PA)

Anneke Bosch was the pick of the South Africa bowlers and finished the day with three for 59, although she admitted it was a difficult day.

“I think that last wicket at the end helped the feeling a little bit. I think everyone was a bit on a high after that, just closing the day off on a wicket,” Bosch said.

“I think it would have been worse coming off if we couldn’t get that last wicket and break that partnership.

“I’m proud of the team for starting the way we did and getting a couple of quick wickets but then unfortunately we let it go a bit towards the end and that partnership between Nat and Alice really kind of made it very difficult for us, but like I said luckily tomorrow morning there will be a new batter.”

