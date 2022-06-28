Cancer was ‘blessing in disguise’ for tennis career: Peniston on Wimbledon win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cancer was ‘blessing in disguise’ for tennis career: Peniston on Wimbledon win

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 7.46pm Updated: June 28 2022, 9.36pm
Ryan Peniston celebrates victory over Henri Laaksonen (Adam Davy/PA)

British tennis star Ryan Peniston has said having cancer as a baby has been a “blessing in disguise” for making him “tougher as a player” after winning his debut singles match at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old wildcard was loudly cheered on by his parents, Paul and Penny, from the side-lines of a packed court watching his triumph over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.

At the age of one, Peniston was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a tumour near his stomach, which required surgery and chemotherapy before years of regular check-ups.

The Essex-born player has previously attributed his late blooming in tennis to battling this as a youngster, as he grew up “a foot smaller than all my peers”.

Ryan Peniston celebrates victory over Henri Laaksonen on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

Speaking about his cancer battle during the post-match press conference, Peniston said: “It made me definitely tougher as a player and a person I think.

“It’s a blessing in disguise really.”

“It’s such a terrible thing to go through, especially for my family, my close friends,” he added.

“But it gives me so much strength.

“I’ve had some really, really nice messages from some foundations and people as well, like families that have gone through similar stuff.

“It’s really special to receive those kind of messages.

“It puts everything into perspective really.”

Peniston added that his recovery had been “a long journey and difficult, but super rewarding” and he will be celebrating his win with his family.

“It’s been unexplainable, kind of the feelings that I have, thinking about the past times and where I’ve been able to get to now,” he said.

Britain’s number six added that his parent’s presence at the game was “really nice”.

“Some points in the match you kind of have to just look around a little bit and see your friends and family there, as well,” he said.

“Everyone, they’re just having a great time. It’s special.”

Peniston added that he also “definitely” heard support from Southend United fans – his home football team.

“I definitely heard them during the match,” he said.

“I kind of had to focus because otherwise I start getting like pumped up with them.

“After the match it was really nice to hear them shouting ‘Seasiders’. That was nice.”

Peniston will face the USA’s Jackson Withrow on Wednesday for his second match of The Championships.

