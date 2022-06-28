Sciver stars and Davidson-Richards makes history – day two in the women’s Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sciver stars and Davidson-Richards makes history – day two in the women’s Test

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 7.55pm Updated: June 28 2022, 7.57pm
Nat Sciver, left, and Alice Davidson-Richards hit maiden Test centuries as England sailed into a 44-run lead at the end of day two (David Davies/PA)
Alice Davidson-Richards and Nat Sciver hit maiden Test centuries as England sailed into a 44-run lead at the end of day two of the only Test match of England Women’s summer at Taunton.

Sciver played a well-crafted innings and finished the day with an unbeaten 119 from 207 deliveries to lead her side past South Africa’s first-innings total of 284.

Davidson-Richards brought up a century of her own on Test debut, before being caught at point on the final ball of the day to leave England 328 for six.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points from day two in Somerset.

Moment of madness

Before going on to make her maiden Test century, when Sciver and England captain Heather Knight were both on eight runs apiece, the all-rounder ran out her skipper. Knight was left stranded and was unable to get back in the crease despite a dive after a mix-up with Sciver in the first ball after lunch.

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Alice Davidson-Richards is the first English cricketer to score a century and take a wicket on Test debut since WG Grace.

Dream debut

Emma Lamb had got the England debutants off to a good start with a comfortable-looking 38 runs at the start of the day, but her batting performance was overshadowed by her team-mate. Davidson-Richards had to toil at the start of the day and struggled to get runs on the board before finding her groove to hit 107 from 194.

What next for England?

England will be hoping to put some quick runs on the board tomorrow and put the game beyond South Africa with rain looming on the weather forecast in the final two days of the match.

