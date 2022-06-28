Michael Vaughan ‘steps back’ from BBC work after staff raise concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Michael Vaughan ‘steps back’ from BBC work after staff raise concerns

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 9.39pm Updated: June 28 2022, 10.11pm
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has decided to take some time away from the spotlight (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has decided to take some time away from the spotlight (Mike Egerton/PA)

Michael Vaughan has decided to step back from his commentary work with the BBC “for the time being”.

Former England captain Vaughan had been suspended by the BBC after he was implicated in allegations of racism at Yorkshire, in the scandal sparked by Azeem Rafiq’s claims of prolonged abuse at the county.

Vaughan was stood down by the BBC in November last year after allegations of racism from Rafiq, who claimed the former England skipper told a group of Muslim players in 2009 there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”.

Earlier this month, Yorkshire and “a number of individuals” were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following an investigation into allegations of historic racism.

Vaughan has not been named among those charged and categorically denies all allegations.

The 47-year-old returned to the BBC’s Test Match Special coverage for England’s three-Test series against New Zealand.

England v New Zealand – Third LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Five – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Michael Vaughan, left, on BBC duty (Mike Egerton/PA)

The BBC subsequently acknowledged staff had “raised concerns” after an in-house diversity group reportedly criticised the former Yorkshire batter resuming commentary duties.

On Tuesday evening, Vaughan posted a statement on his Twitter account explaining why he felt it best to temporarily remove himself from the spotlight.

Vaughan said: “On numerous occasions, I have put on record my views on the issues concerning YCCC.

“It is always regrettable when commentary on matters off the field take the focus away from what’s happening on the field.

“In view of the ongoing dialogue on the subject, I have taken the decision to step back from my work with the BBC for the time being.

“The key driver for this is my concern for the wellbeing of my family members and my wish to protect their family life.

“Stepping back temporarily is also in the interests of the game and I hope that it will minimise any difficulties for my work colleagues.”

Following Vaughan’s announcement, the BBC said in a statement: “Following conversations with Michael Vaughan we have accepted his decision to step away from our cricket coverage.

“This is a decision we respect and understand. Michael remains under contract to the BBC.”

