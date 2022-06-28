Best Wimbledon start in 25 years for British players as six more reach round two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best Wimbledon start in 25 years for British players as six more reach round two

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 10.03pm
Ryan Peniston was one of six British winners on day two (Adam Davy/PA)
British tennis had a day to remember at Wimbledon on Tuesday as six more players reached the second round, making it the best performance in 25 years.

Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Jack Draper, Ryan Peniston, Liam Broady and Alastair Gray joined Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie in winning their opening matches.

Not since 1997 has Britain had nine representatives through to the second round of the singles, while Harriet Dart can make it 10 in her delayed match against Rebeka Masarova on Wednesday.

That would be a figure not seen since 1984 and further indication that, after years of relying on a few star names to paper over the cracks, there is finally some strength in depth emerging.

Of the ones who made it, only debutant Gray, who was delighted to beat former Wimbledon boys’ singles champion Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-3 7-6 (3), was really a surprise winner.

The 24-year Londoner has made swift strides up the professional ranks since graduating from college in the United States last year but was ranked nearly 200 places lower than his opponent.

(PA graphics)

It was a particularly good day for coach Mark Taylor, who also guides Peniston, and was able to celebrate debut victories for both his charges.

Peniston’s 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Henri Laaksonen continued his brilliant breakthrough summer, with the 26-year-old, who overcame cancer as a baby, reaching the quarter-finals at both Queen’s Club and Eastbourne.

He and Gray are planning to buy a house together after the tournament, and Peniston said: “It would be cool if we could find a place around this area to stay. We’re definitely looking for that. Although round here, in these times, I think I might have to win it (to afford one)!”

Alastair Gray celebrates his debut victory
Watson battled until 10.40pm on Monday night to take Tamara Korpatsch to a deciding set and finished off the job well, winning 6-7 (7) 7-5 6-2.

The 30-year-old became emotional in her on-court interview, and said afterwards: “The last few years for me personally have been tough. I’ve had my ups and downs – mostly downs – like so many people have with the pandemic and stuff.

“Then it was just impossible to find joy on the tennis court with no fans. Being able to play my first match on Court One was really special.”

Heather Watson was an emotional winner on Court One
Boulter has enjoyed an excellent run of form on the grass after recovering from a leg injury, and she was the final British winner of the day, taking out France’s Clara Burel 7-5 6-3.

Broady looked like his chance might have gone when he trailed Lukas Klein by an early break in the fifth set but the Stockport player recovered well to win 4-6 6-3 7-5 6-7 (2) 6-3 and set up a rematch with Diego Schwartzman, who he lost to in the second round last year.

Expectations of Draper are high, especially from the 20-year himself, after the great strides he has made this season, including reaching the semi-finals in Eastbourne last week.

Katie Boulter celebrates victory over Clara Burel
He recorded his maiden grand slam victory with a 6-4 6-4 7-6 (4) success against Belgian wild card Zizou Bergs.

Draper attributed the British success to a supportive but competitive atmosphere, saying: “All these guys are all my friends. Not only do we practise together, we go out together, we have a good time. All great guys. All want to improve and keep learning and get to the top of the sport.

“I like we’re all getting behind each other, want each other to do well. That’s a big part of the success at the moment.

“I’m a competitor myself. Definitely seeing others do well, even though I’m really happy for them, it definitely motivates me and gets me going. I want to match that and do better.

“I think the energy in British tennis at the moment is really good, really healthy competition for all the players.”

The only real disappointment of the day was a one-sided loss to Australian Jason Kubler for 28th seed Dan Evans, while Paul Jubb pushed Nick Kyrgios to five sets and there were also defeats for Katie Swan, Jay Clarke and Sonay Kartal.

