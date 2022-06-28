Wimbledon day two: British players march on but Serena Williams loses thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day two: British players march on but Serena Williams loses thriller

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 10.55pm
Serena Williams lost to Harmony Tan on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Serena Williams lost to Harmony Tan on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Serena Williams lost in three sets to Harmony Tan on her return to grand-slam tennis on a memorable day for British players at Wimbledon.

Six home players out of the 11 to complete matches on Tuesday progressed, making it the first time since 1997 that nine British singles players had reached the second round.

Williams’ dramatic deciding-set tie-break defeat to world number 115 Harmony Tan concluded the Centre Court action, which started with Iga Swiatek winning her 36th consecutive match – breaking the 21st century record set by Venus Williams in 2000 – and was followed by Rafael Nadal winning in four sets.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at second-day events in SW19.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Rafael Nadal, who was on crutches earlier this month, showed his make-or-break treatment on a chronic foot injury appeared to work in a four set victory over Francisco Cerundolo (Aaron Chown/PA)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Covid-19 concerns

A day after Marin Cilic, the 2017 runner-up, announced he was “heartbroken” at having to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a positive coronavirus test, Matteo Berrettino had to follow suit.

The Italian lost last year’s final to Novak Djokovic but on Tuesday revealed “the dream is over for this year.”

Later in the day, France’s Alize Cornet appeared to suggest Covid-19 had been rife at Roland Garros but very few players admitted it.

