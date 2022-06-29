Wimbledon day three: Hopes for more home success as Raducanu and Murray feature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day three: Hopes for more home success as Raducanu and Murray feature

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 4.31am
Emma Raducanu will be back in action on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will lead the British charge at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The British grand-slam champions are in Centre Court action after Novak Djokovic opens up day three proceedings on the main stage.

A number of home favourites will be vying to reach the last-32, while Harriet Dart will aim to become the 10th Briton into the singles draw when she finally steps on to the grass for her round one contest.

Order of Play

Brit watch

Double trouble

Joe Salisbury finished runner-up in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Harriet Dart last summer (Steven Paston/PA)

The doubles competition gets under way on Wednesday and Joe Salisbury, the number one ranked player in the world, will begin his quest to win at the All England Club after previous success at the Australian Open and US Open. He is one of 28 British players in action across the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events on the third day at SW19.

Match of the day

Lesia Tsurenko will face her fellow Ukrainian on Wednesday
Lesia Tsurenko will face her fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)

Ukraine duo Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina will meet in the second round on Court 12 on Wednesday knowing whoever succeeds can keep the focus on the war in their home country.

Kalinina is sending money back to her family while Tsurenko revealed on Monday nothing feels important due to the devastation being brought by Russia.

Elsewhere, Andy Murray’s last-64 clash with John Isner could easily go the distance, while British number one Cameron Norrie gets Court One billing against Jaume Munar.

Weather

