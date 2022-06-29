Jamie Chadwick not sure women can cope with ‘extremely physical’ Formula One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jamie Chadwick not sure women can cope with ‘extremely physical’ Formula One

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 9.34am
Jamie Chadwick won the W Series in 2019 and 2021 (PA Media/Williams Racing)
Jamie Chadwick won the W Series in 2019 and 2021 (PA Media/Williams Racing)

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has questioned whether female drivers are physically able to compete in Formula One.

Chadwick is the dominant force of the all-female racing series, established in 2019 to serve as a springboard to F1.

The 24-year-old is bidding to take her sixth successive victory on F1’s undercard at the British Grand Prix this weekend as she chases a hat-trick of titles.

But it has been 46 years since a female competitor – the Italian Lella Lombardi – took part in an F1 race and eight years since Susie Wolff, who is married to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, competed in a Grand Prix practice session.

“I have set myself a goal of competing in Formula One but I don’t know what is actually possible,” British driver Chadwick told the PA news agency.

“To get into Formula One you have to go through the feeder series – Formula Three and Formula Two – and it is extremely physical.

“Formula One is extremely physical, and we don’t know exactly what women are capable of in the sport.

“If you are aged 15 or 16, and go into car racing, without power steering and driving big heavy cars, a lot of women do struggle, even though they have been successful in go-karting.

Italian Lella Lombardi was the last female driver to take part in an F1 race
Italian Lella Lombardi was the last female driver to take part in an F1 race (PA Archive)

“We like to think that women can make it – and I am happy to be the guinea pig and will do my best to push and explore the options to Formula One – but we don’t know.

“There hasn’t been a woman in the recent era that has done it. I am trying to understand whether that is to do with the physical side of it.

“If it is physically possible, and women can compete against men, how do we make that happen? However, if it is physically too hard, but the sport wants women to compete, than we have got to bring it back and understand why.”

Chadwick, a development driver for Williams, believes a number of technical changes need to be made to aid female racers.

She continued: “I don’t think it is just as straightforward as getting stronger in the gym and jumping in the car.

British driver Susie Wolff took part in practice at the 2014 British Grand Prix
British driver Susie Wolff took part in practice at the 2014 British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

“Although our sport is incredibly advanced with a lot of things, the physical human performance side is misunderstood.

“In Formula Two and Formula Three, the steering wheels are all identical and they have a thick grip. How can we make them thinner because women’s hands are not necessarily that big?

“How can we make sure there are no restrictions on how close the pedals are so you can get the right leverage?

“And some of the newer tubs in the cockpit are really narrow. Women with bigger hips can’t fit into them comfortably.

“A lot of these things have been overlooked for obvious reasons but now we need to see whether that does make a difference to performance.”

Chadwick holds a 37-point lead over compatriot Abbi Pulling ahead of the third round of eight – all of which take place on Formula One weekends.

“I would like to think in the next three to four years we will see a female driver in F1,” concluded Chadwick.

“There is a lot of talent that is younger than me coming through that could have great success, but there are details within the sport that have been a limiting factor previously.

“Trying to understand those and changing them – even if that is not for me but for the next generation coming through – is going to be important.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]