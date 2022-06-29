Manchester City sign teenage Australia striker Mary Fowler on four-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City sign teenage Australia striker Mary Fowler on four-year contract

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 10.27am
Australia’s Mary Fowler has joined Manchester City (Niall Carson/PA)
Manchester City have announced the signing of teenage Australia striker Mary Fowler from Montpellier on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who was only 15 when she made her senior Australia debut in 2018, has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for her country to date, which included one in the Matildas’ quarter-final victory over Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

She joins after two and a half years with Montpellier, before which she played in her homeland for Adelaide United.

Fowler – recently named Australia’s PFA young women’s footballer of the year, and second in the NXGN 2022 shortlist highlighting the best young up and coming players in the world – told City’s website: “I’m really excited and proud to be joining this club – it’s a team that I’ve always wanted to play for, so I’m honoured to have this opportunity.

“I really admire the team’s style of play – when City play, you see football and how beautiful it is, and you can really fall in love with the game just by watching them, both the women and the men’s teams.

“As much as I love winning, I enjoy doing it while playing attractive football and that was a huge part of my decision to join.

“I’m still young and I’ve got a lot to learn, so being at a club like Manchester City, where I’ll be surrounded by amazing staff and coaches, as well as playing alongside and against some of the best players in the world, I feel that I have everything I need to fulfil my potential.”

City boss Gareth Taylor added: “Mary is without a doubt one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now and we’re absolutely thrilled to have her join us here at City.

“She has a maturity beyond her years, but for her, she’s excited to come to England to learn and grow as a player.

“The fact that she made her senior international debut at just 15 really does show what high regard she is held in by the football world and we feel as though she’ll fit right in here with our team at City.

“Having her put pen to paper on a four-year deal also speaks volumes about our own commitment and also ours as a club to her development, and we can’t wait to start working with her.”

