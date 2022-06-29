Derek McInnes pleased with Kilmarnock fitness levels during pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes pleased with Kilmarnock fitness levels during pre-season

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 11.48am
Derek McInnes happy with Kilmarnock’s pre-season fitness levels (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes happy with Kilmarnock’s pre-season fitness levels (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Derek McInnes is impressed by the fitness levels of his Kilmarnock squad as pre-season preparations continue ahead of their return to the cinch Premiership.

The Scottish Championship winners drew 2-2 in a friendly against Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps in Spain on Tuesday thanks to goals from Lee Hodson and Steven Warnock.

It was Killie’s third pre-season match and they will face English side Charlton on Friday morning, with boss McInnes pleased with the work so far while noting there is still work to do.

He told the Ayrshire club’s official website: “That’s three games in a row we have played and we have finished the game strong.

“I think that is testament to the boys’ fitness, we looked fit and strong.

“What we need to do is be more explosive, get sharper with our work and just tighten things up, but by and large got to be pleased with the exercise.

“We were conscious of what the temperature was going to be last night, we are conscious that we had a double session on Monday as well.

“It is trying to get that balance between looking for better performances, individually and also as a team, but also mindful of the fact that we are still pre-season and there’s a fitness element.

“We have another game on Friday, an early kick-off against Charlton and that will test us again.

“We need to get sharper, we need to get more additions to the squad, clearly, we need to get some of the boys who are injured back onto the pitch and hopefully, potentially, Alan Power, Rory McKenzie back for Friday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier