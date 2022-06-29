Andrew Gale will not engage with ECB disciplinary process over racism claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew Gale will not engage with ECB disciplinary process over racism claims

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 12.09pm Updated: June 29 2022, 12.25pm
Andrew Gale says he will not engage with the ECB disciplinary process (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale says he will not engage with the disciplinary process instigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board over allegations of racism at the county.

The ECB announced earlier this month that Yorkshire and “a number of individuals” had been charged following an investigation into allegations of racism made by Gale’s former team-mate Azeem Rafiq, and how those allegations had been handled by the county.

Gale was sacked by Yorkshire last year but earlier this month won an unfair dismissal claim against the club.

Andrew Gale is “angry” about allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, pictured (Mike Egerton/PA)

The ECB said when announcing the charges that the Cricket Discipline Committee would hear the cases in September and October. Gale has confirmed he has been charged with bringing the game into disrepute, but has indicated he will not engage with the process.

Gale said in a statement released to the PA news agency on Wednesday: “As a starting point let me say that I was very disappointed when Azeem’s original allegations were first brought to my attention.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I deny each and every allegation that Azeem raised with YCCC and then via the ECB suggesting that I have used racist language and bullied Azeem. I was originally stunned but I am now angry that he has raised such allegations against me.”

Gale added: “I will always be unhappy with how my career ended but I refuse to have my life defined by unsubstantiated allegations by an embittered former colleague and by a YCCC/ECB witch-hunt.

“Similarly, I refuse to act or be perceived as a perpetual victim despite the fact my treatment from the club was abhorrent.

“On this basis, and bearing in mind my income from cricket ceased on December 3, 2021, I do not intend to spend my limited savings in paying my legal team to represent me at the ECB hearing.

“The ECB governs an industry from which I have been ousted and which has turned its back on me. I will not be attending any hearing or acknowledging the outcome.”

In his evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee last year, Rafiq alleged Gale had discriminated against him and bullied him over an extended period.

Gale, who described Rafiq as a “complex character”, added: “This decision has not been an easy one to make. I know that it makes it very easy for the ECB to side with Azeem and look to impose some form of sanction on me when none is due.

“Let’s be frank, the ECB, by charging me without interview, are clearly looking to do that whatever happens. YCCC will no doubt applaud that as it looks to avoid compensating the staff it unfairly dismissed.

“I am not willing to engage in a tainted process when the relationship between the club, certain members of the media and Azeem is as close as it is.

“I have received personal abuse and we have had reason to leave our home on occasions.

“I was unfairly dismissed, and I will allow the Employment Tribunal to determine what compensation I am entitled to.

“Even a maximum award will not compensate me for the loss I have suffered and will continue to suffer but I will accept what is awarded to me. I also accept that people who read this statement are entitled to believe me or not as they see fit.”

Gale said an Employment Tribunal hearing on October 31 would consider an additional claim for victimisation as well as what remedy would be made available to him as a result of his unfair dismissal.

