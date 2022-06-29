Pedro Martinez Losa inspired to reach World Cup with Scotland by daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pedro Martinez Losa inspired to reach World Cup with Scotland by daughter

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 2.40pm
Scotland women head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has special supporters in World Cup bid (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland women head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has special supporters in World Cup bid (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Pedro Martinez Losa has a special supporter behind his bid to take Scotland’s women’s national team to the 2023 World Cup.

The Scots sit second behind runaway Group B winners Spain and secured a qualifying play-off spot following Tuesday night’s 2-0 win for Ukraine over Hungary.

Scotland will travel to the Faroe Islands for their last qualifier in September knowing they will take part in the play-offs in October.

Martinez Losa, who took over the Hampden Park hot seat last summer, revealed he has the enthusiasm of his daughter Anabela as further inspiration in his quest to reach the finals which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The former Bordeaux women and Arsenal WFC boss, said: “You look to your heart for why you do things. You look to your family and the people you love.

“I have a four-year-old daughter in London who asks me every single day about me going to Scotland, she is asking to see photos of the team and the games.

“She is very excited to come to games and for her daddy to play in a World Cup with Scotland so it (qualification) will mean my whole life because I put 24 hours per day into Scotland, the players and the staff and as a leader of the group that is my obligation.

“We are excited. To have the opportunity to potentially play in a second World Cup with Scotland, it is our whole life, our whole work, not just about me but the players and staff.”

The 46-year-old Spaniard reflected on an impressive 4-0 win over Ukraine in Poland last Friday but continues to look for improvement.

He said: “In many phases of the game we were very good but we still can do better.

“Every game we prepare with many details and every game is a journey.

“The secret of high performances is that in every game we analyse the details, how we can exploit the weaknesses of the opponent and what kind of game we want to play.

“We want to build our game more, like total football, where we can master all the phases of the game.

“Obviously we are not mastering all the phases of the game or we would be world champions or something like that but we are aiming to master phases on the ball with more consistency.

“The team is on the right route but now we have to be more consistent, more concentrated to go to the next level and we can only do it together.”

