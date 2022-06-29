Cian Healy leg injury ‘doesn’t look too good’ to Ireland boss Andy Farrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cian Healy leg injury ‘doesn’t look too good’ to Ireland boss Andy Farrell

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 2.48pm
Cian Healy was forced off injured in Hamilton (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted Cian Healy’s leg injury “doesn’t look too good” following an emphatic 32-17 defeat by the Maori All Blacks.

Veteran prop Healy, who came off the bench after international rookie Jeremy Loughman required a head injury assessment, left the pitch on a medical cart having twisted awkwardly.

If the front-row pair are ruled out of Saturday’s opening Test against New Zealand, Andrew Porter would be Ireland’s only available loosehead.

Farrell, who fielded an experimental starting XV in Hamilton, also lost centre James Hume to injury, while full-back Jimmy O’Brien sustained a knock.

“Cian doesn’t look too good… he was in a bit of pain coming off the field,” said Farrell. “(The injury) has settled down a bit so we will have to see with him.

“Jeremy actually passed his HIA (head injury assessment) by the independent doctor. We brought him off as a precaution, put Cian on and then that happens to Cian, which is not nice really.

“Jimmy came off with a strain. He’s feeling good in the changing rooms.

James Hume, right, was also injured against the Maori All Blacks
James Hume, right, was also injured against the Maori All Blacks (Niall Carson/PA)

“James Hume has a bit of a groin injury that needs assessment tomorrow.”

Farrell is set to name his team for the weekend clash with the All Blacks on Thursday.

While Porter has established himself as first-choice in the Irish number one jersey, the potential lack of cover is a concern. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham has featured at loosehead before in international rugby but is a recognised tighthead.

Ireland suffered a punishing start to their tour after an unfamiliar team featuring five uncapped players were dismantled in the opening period.

The dominant Maoris – who began with 10 debutants – ran in four tries to effectively wrap up victory by the break.

Scores from stand-in skipper Bundee Aki and the impressive Gavin Coombes either side of half-time were scant consolation for the Irish, who at least kept out their opponents in the second period.

Farrell will swiftly turn his attention to taking on the All Blacks in Auckland, where he will bring back his senior players and hope for a far greater showing.

“We’re disappointed, the boys are disappointed, obviously,” he said.

“They feel they could have given a better account of themselves, certainly in the first half. The Maori team 100 per cent deservedly won that game.

“But I’m proud of the boys, the way they came back. It could have been a landslide with the way the score was at half-time.

“The way that some of the individuals have learned, stood up, done some unbelievably good stuff and then some really poor stuff on the back of that is brilliant learnings.

“In all, it’s a good day for us in regards to lads learning lessons and knowing that if we fix a few things, especially discipline-wise, we can give a better account of ourselves in the next game.”

