Lesia Tsurenko wears Ukraine ribbon in victory over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lesia Tsurenko wears Ukraine ribbon in victory over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 3.36pm
Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine wore a yellow and blue ribbon in support of her war-torn country during a second round match with compatriot Anhelina Kalinina (John Walton/PA)
Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine wore a yellow and blue ribbon in support of her war-torn country during a second round match with compatriot Anhelina Kalinina (John Walton/PA)

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko showed support for her war-torn country by wearing a yellow and blue ribbon during a second round win over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina.

The Ukrainian duo were well supported on Court 12 and after a slight delay due to rain, produced two hours and 30 minutes of high-quality tennis.

It was Tsurenko who progressed 3-6 6-4 6-3 and in the process dumped out world number 34 Kalinina in a mini-shock in round two.

Anhelina Kalinina, left, and Lesia Tsurenko, right, before the match
Anhelina Kalinina, left, and Lesia Tsurenko, right, before the match (John Walton/PA)

Kalinina, the Ukraine number one, made a strong start and moved 3-0 up but had to save three break points in a 10-minute ninth game before she sealed the first set.

Tsurenko had beaten Briton’s Jodie Burrage in the first round and was able to get back on level terms to force a decider.

With a number of Ukraine flags unveiled in the stand during the break between set, the support of the British public in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was clear for both players to see.

Court 12 was packed for the contest
Court 12 was packed for the contest (John Walton/PA)

It appeared Kalinina would triumph after she went 3-1 ahead in the decider but Tsurenko dug deep and reeled off the next five games to secure a memorable win.

The Ukraine number five had been on course to face second seed Anett Kontaveit in the third round but the Estonian suffered a shock loss to Jule Niemeier.

It opens the door for world number 101 Tsurenko to better her previous best run at Wimbledon of reaching the last-32 in 2017 and continue putting the focus on the plight of those back in her home country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]