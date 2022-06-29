Malky Mackay backs new signing Ben Purrington to be a success at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay backs new signing Ben Purrington to be a success at Ross County

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 4.51pm
Ben Purrington has joined Ross County from Charlton (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Purrington has joined Ross County from Charlton (Steven Paston/PA)

Malky Mackay believes new Ross County signing Ben Purrington is of “real quality” and has joined the Staggies in the prime of his career.

The 26-year-old left-back signed on a two-year deal from Charlton to become the sixth addition to the Highland club’s squad this summer.

Purrington came through the youth ranks at Plymouth and made his debut in 2013 before joining Championship side Rotherham in January 2017.

He joined Charlton in January 2019, initially on loan for the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, before making his move to the Valley permanent in the summer after scoring in the League One play-off final win over Sunderland at Wembley to help the Addicks gain promotion to the Championship.

Purrington joined the County squad at their pre-season training camp in Italy and boss Mackay told County’s official website: “We are delighted to bring somebody of Ben’s experience to Ross County.

“At 26 he is in the prime of his career and has a great track record of games and success behind him.

“We tracked Ben and identified that he was a player of real quality that can add to our group and be one of the more experienced leaders in the dressing room.

“Ben has proven himself at various levels of the game and those experiences will be important to us in what is going to be an extremely competitive Scottish Premiership next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]