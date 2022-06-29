Defender Bailey Wright signs a new two-year contract to stay with Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bailey Wright has signed a new two-year deal at Sunderland which will keep him at the club until summer 2024

The 29-year-old has been on Wearside since January 2020 when he joined on loan from Bristol City before moving on a permanent basis six months later.

The defender has played 91 games for the Black Cats, scoring on four occasions and helped them earn promotion to the Sky Bet Championship after a play-off final win against Wycombe.

After the league campaign, Wright also helped Australia earn their spot in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After signing his new contract, Wright told Sunderland’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract at Sunderland. What a way to finish last season at Wembley Stadium and I’m looking forward to enjoying Championship football this campaign.

“I can’t wait to get started following my return to training, and to see all of our supporters back at the Stadium of Light next month for the opening game of the season.”