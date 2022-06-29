Harry’s game in New York and it’s Bale’s goal – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association June 29 2022, 6.59pm Harry Kane was working on his golf game in New York (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29. Football Harry Kane touched down in New York. Touched down in New York for the @IconsSeries golf event. Love this place, looking forward to getting out on the course. pic.twitter.com/AxQGwOLoCd— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 29, 2022 Mo Salah reminisced. Reminiscing pic.twitter.com/rZHCLa1G4T— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 29, 2022 Eric Dier shared his summer soundtrack. After no demand whatsoever🏋️♂️ Summer 🏃♂️ https://t.co/dsEhmmQkld— Eric Dier (@ericdier) June 29, 2022 Georginio Wijnaldum jetted off. Ready, jet, go! 🚤💨 pic.twitter.com/YlQV2WKgFF— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 29, 2022 Gareth Bale (belatedly) got to add another goal to his Wales tally. 🏴 GÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔLLLLLLL!!! 🏴Following a technical review, @GarethBale11 has been awarded the winning goal against Ukraine that sent us to the #FIFAWorldCup.Llongyfarchiadau ein Capten!Time to celebrate that goal all over again! #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/kEDEOTiZ4u— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) June 29, 2022 Wayne Rooney thanked everyone at Derby following his departure. A massive thank you to all the fans, players, and staff at @dcfcofficial for your support over the last three years. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my career. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xpMd7lgRhx— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 29, 2022 Thanks for taking me in as one of your own. Please get behind the next manager and give them what you gave me, trust, loyalty, and unbelievable support. Some great memories I’ll never forget.👏🖤🐏— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 29, 2022 Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas learned the local lingo. Give me a tinkle on the blower. @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/A1C2536p4S— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) June 29, 2022 Andy Murray was looking forward to making his Laver Cup debut in September. 💙😄 https://t.co/3JHmTjq0db— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 29, 2022 Roger Federer had his say. Europe Avengers assemble 💪🏼 #teameurope #London https://t.co/LS44mzm6ji— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 29, 2022 Cricket Ben Stokes paid tribute to the retiring Eoin Morgan? Had the lads running through brick walls since 2015 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RwFuOiJity— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 29, 2022 An incredible moment for Michael Burgess. 🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 @WarwickshireCCC k̶e̶e̶p̶e̶r̶ bowler Michael Burgess has just taken a wicket!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/76DeZnkuJ9— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 29, 2022 Golf Justin Thomas wanted reassurance he was not the only one feeling horny. When in the car do y’all ever kinda hope somebody doesn’t abide by driving rules so you get an excuse to honk your horn? I mean, it doesn’t happen often. But when I’m in a horn honking mood, dang it feels nice to lay on that thing. I can’t be alone here right??? 😂— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 28, 2022 Driving lessons from Justin Rose. Great day teaching the lads how to drive! 🏌🏻♂️ 😝. Good luck @LandoNorris Zak and @McLarenF1 and also Carlos Sainz 🏎 at the British Grand Prix this week! @F1 @SkySportsF1 pic.twitter.com/HAKguXz617— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) June 29, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Gerrard dines with Ferrell and Fury talks numbers – Wednesday’s sporting social Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba say goodbye – Wednesday’s sporting social Steve Kerr speaks out and Andy Murray has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social Zlatan and AC Milan celebrate as Jos Buttler shines – Tuesday’s sporting social