Harry’s game in New York and it’s Bale’s goal – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29.

Football

Harry Kane touched down in New York.

Touched down in New York for the @IconsSeries golf event. Love this place, looking forward to getting out on the course. pic.twitter.com/AxQGwOLoCd — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 29, 2022

Mo Salah reminisced.

Eric Dier shared his summer soundtrack.

After no demand whatsoever 🏋️‍♂️ Summer 🏃‍♂️ https://t.co/dsEhmmQkld — Eric Dier (@ericdier) June 29, 2022

Georginio Wijnaldum jetted off.

Gareth Bale (belatedly) got to add another goal to his Wales tally.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 GÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔLLLLLLL!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Following a technical review, @GarethBale11 has been awarded the winning goal against Ukraine that sent us to the #FIFAWorldCup. Llongyfarchiadau ein Capten! Time to celebrate that goal all over again! #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/kEDEOTiZ4u — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) June 29, 2022

Wayne Rooney thanked everyone at Derby following his departure.

A massive thank you to all the fans, players, and staff at @dcfcofficial for your support over the last three years. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my career. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xpMd7lgRhx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 29, 2022

Thanks for taking me in as one of your own. Please get behind the next manager and give them what you gave me, trust, loyalty, and unbelievable support. Some great memories I’ll never forget.👏🖤🐏 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 29, 2022

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas learned the local lingo.

Give me a tinkle on the blower. @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/A1C2536p4S — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) June 29, 2022

Andy Murray was looking forward to making his Laver Cup debut in September.

Roger Federer had his say.

Cricket

Ben Stokes paid tribute to the retiring Eoin Morgan?

Had the lads running through brick walls since 2015 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RwFuOiJity — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 29, 2022

An incredible moment for Michael Burgess.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 @WarwickshireCCC k̶e̶e̶p̶e̶r̶ bowler Michael Burgess has just taken a wicket!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/76DeZnkuJ9 — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 29, 2022

Golf

Justin Thomas wanted reassurance he was not the only one feeling horny.

When in the car do y’all ever kinda hope somebody doesn’t abide by driving rules so you get an excuse to honk your horn? I mean, it doesn’t happen often. But when I’m in a horn honking mood, dang it feels nice to lay on that thing. I can’t be alone here right??? 😂 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 28, 2022

Driving lessons from Justin Rose.

Great day teaching the lads how to drive! 🏌🏻‍♂️ 😝. Good luck @LandoNorris Zak and @McLarenF1 and also Carlos Sainz 🏎 at the British Grand Prix this week! @F1 @SkySportsF1 pic.twitter.com/HAKguXz617 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) June 29, 2022