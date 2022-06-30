Change of England captaincy is not appreciated by Owen Farrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Change of England captaincy is not appreciated by Owen Farrell

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 9.47am Updated: June 30 2022, 11.05am
Owen Farrell has been replaced as England captain by Courtney Lawes (PA)
Owen Farrell was “very unhappy” to be relieved of the England captaincy after Courtney Lawes was placed in charge for Saturday’s series opener against Australia in Perth.

For the first time since 2018, Farrell has been overlooked as skipper with Eddie Jones opting for Lawes after the Northampton flanker impressed in the role while deputising during the autumn and Six Nations.

Farrell has made a full recovery from the ankle injuries that have heavily disrupted his season and he features at inside centre, but the news that he would not be leading England out at Optus Stadium came was taken badly.

When asked how Farrell felt about his demotion, Jones replied: “Very unhappy.

“Owen is a bloke who expresses his feelings clearly and he wants to be captain. When I told him he wasn’t going to be captain, he wasn’t very happy. But that’s OK.

“Owen’s had a fair while out of the team and at this stage we feel it’s the best thing for the team and for Owen, because he’s a very important player for us.

“He has played 94 Tests for England and he has won every trophy in the world, apart from the World Cup. He’s a pretty fair player and he’s a very important player for us.

“We want Owen to be at his best and he’s been out of the side for a while, so it’s an opportunity for him to play three Tests back to back and produce his best.”

Jones rules out the possibility that a call which is among the biggest of his seven-year reign would have a negative impact on Farrell’s commitment to the team and stresses that Lawes’ appointment is for this series only.

Lawes initially took over when Farrell suffered the first of his two ankle injuries in the autumn and was eventually restored when the Saracens playmaker was hurt again in the build up to the Six Nations.

He is only the third front line captain used by Jones, with Dylan Hartley completing the trio, and the 33-year-old has proved a natural fit from the start.

“Courtney’s got a good sense of togetherness. He’s calm, he’s engaging with the players and he’s the right fit for this tour,” Jones said.

Danny Care’s remarkable international comeback will be complete on Saturday when, at the age of 35, he wins his 85th cap – four years after his last outing ended when he rowed with Jones.

Danny Care (left) has been picked at scrum-half. Harry Randall fails to make the 23
Danny Care (left) has been picked at scrum-half. Harry Randall fails to make the 23 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Care’s dynamism and speed of thought is viewed as a natural fit for the hard surface at Optus Stadium and he links up with Harlequins half-back partner Marcus Smith.

Providing ball-carrying muscle are Billy Vunipola and Joe Cokanasiga, who return at number eight and left wing respectively after lengthy absences.

Vunipola has fought his way back since being included in Jones’ purge of the old guard last autumn, while his fellow Englishman of Islander heritage Cokanasiga has overcome injury and Covid.

Guy Porter, Jack van Poortvliet and Henry Arundell could make their debuts off the bench, but it is the last of this trio that is really setting pulses racing.

London Irish’s 19-year-old sensation Arundell has emerged as a try-scoring sensation in his first professional season and his stellar campaign could take a leap forward this weekend.

“Henry’s someone we’ve been monitoring during his fleeting appearances for his club,” Jones said.

“He’s got exceptional pace, he’s got the ability to beat people and he’s been able to do that in training when he’s back fit.”

