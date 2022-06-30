Dom Sibley to return to Surrey from Warwickshire at end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dom Sibley to return to Surrey from Warwickshire at end of the season

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 1.01pm
Dom Sibley has had five seasons at Edgbaston (Adam Davy/PA)
England opener Dom Sibley will leave Warwickshire at the end of the season to return to Surrey.

Sibley started his career at the Kia Oval, where he made headlines by becoming the youngest batter to register a County Championship hundred, aged 18, before heading north to Edgbaston at the end of 2017.

He has amassed 4,042 runs with 11 centuries for Warwickshire, helping them to a County Championship-Bob Willis Trophy double last year, while he has played all of his 22 Tests since joining the Bears.

Dom Sibley is heading back to Surrey (Adam Davy/PA)
However, Sibley, who was dropped by England last summer with his average sitting at a modest 28.94, has elected to end his five-year stay in the midlands and rejoin Surrey for the 2023 campaign and beyond.

The 26-year-old said: “After five fantastic seasons at Warwickshire, I’ve decided to return to London and Surrey. After much thought over the last six months, it feels like the right time to make the move.

“I will be forever grateful and thankful to everybody at the Bears who signed me and helped me achieve so much in my time here. I will always cherish the memories and friendships made on and off the pitch.

“I’m really excited to be returning home. It feels great and I’ll be hoping to make match-winning performances that contribute to success and trophies.”

Sibley, right, could rekindle his opening partnership with Rory Burns (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sibley rejected a three-year contract extension to move to Warwickshire five years ago but is now set to rekindle an opening partnership with Surrey captain Rory Burns, discarded by England last winter.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “I’m very pleased to be bringing Dom back to The Kia Oval.

“I made no secret at the time that I didn’t want him to leave but the move to Warwickshire worked out well for him as he earned England selection.

“I truly believe his best years are still ahead of him and his proven run scoring ability will add even more strength to our current group of players.”

