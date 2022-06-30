British Racing Drivers’ Club suspends Nelson Piquet’s membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Racing Drivers’ Club suspends Nelson Piquet’s membership

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 2.38pm
The BRDC, which owns the Silverstone circuit, has taken action against Nelson Piquet (Chris Radburn/PA)
The BRDC, which owns the Silverstone circuit, has taken action against Nelson Piquet (Chris Radburn/PA)

The British Racing Drivers’ Club have suspended Nelson Piquet’s membership with immediate effect following his racial slur against Lewis Hamilton.

Triple world champion Piquet, 69, apologised to Hamilton on Wednesday, but said the offensive term was mistranslated.

In a statement issued ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the BRDC, which owns the Northamptonshire circuit, said it anticipated Piquet’s membership will be terminated at a board meeting next month.

A statement read: “The BRDC Board of Directors has noted that, in a Brazilian podcast last November, Nelson Piquet Senior, an Honorary Member of the BRDC, described Lewis Hamilton using a racially offensive expression in Portuguese. The apology issued yesterday by Mr Piquet Sr has also been noted.

“In view of the BRDC’s zero-tolerance policy towards any act involving or suggesting racism, the BRDC Board has concluded that Mr Piquet Sr’s use of racially offensive language to describe a fellow BRDC member (and seven-time world champion) is unacceptable and represents conduct that is wholly inappropriate for an Honorary Member of the BRDC, notwithstanding his subsequent apology.

“Accordingly, we have advised Mr Piquet Sr that his membership has been suspended with immediate effect.

“Following the Club’s due process, it is anticipated that the Board will terminate Mr Piquet Sr’s membership at a board meeting to be held after the required seven-day notice period.”

It is understood that Piquet will not be welcomed back into the F1 paddock.

Responding to Piquet’s slur, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said: “It is probably what his family and he has been through his entire life.

“Any abuse is wrong so it was great to see the response from the F1 community to express their support on the matter towards Lewis.

“There should not be any room for these kind of comments and we still have a lot to do.

“We have come further than years ago, but it doesn’t help that these things are out there and people are using inappropriate language.

“It is very important to talk about it because it has not gone and it will not be gone overnight. It is a bigger matter, and F1 has to address these issues.

“More than language, is how we behave, and include everyone no matter what colour you are or what type of partner you have, and what sexual orientation you are.

“Any community is welcome and we should always respond in that way and make it clear we are open to anyone.”

