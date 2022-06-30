Jos Buttler takes over from Eoin Morgan as England’s limited-overs captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jos Buttler takes over from Eoin Morgan as England’s limited-overs captain

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 3.49pm Updated: June 30 2022, 7.03pm
File photo dated 06-09-2020 of England’s Jos Buttler (left) and Eoin Morgan. England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket. Issue date: Monday June 27, 2022.
File photo dated 06-09-2020 of England’s Jos Buttler (left) and Eoin Morgan. England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket. Issue date: Monday June 27, 2022.

Jos Buttler has been named as Eoin Morgan’s successor as England’s limited-overs captain, taking over the one-day and T20 sides with immediate effect.

Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday and the England and Wales Cricket Board has wasted little time in rubberstamping Buttler’s promotion.

The 31-year-old has deputised for Morgan on 14 occasions, including the side’s previous ODI in Amstelveen after Morgan sat out with a groin injury.

He was put forward by director of men’s cricket Rob Key, his fourth significant appointment having installed Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott in a split coaching set-up and Ben Stokes as Test skipper.

Buttler will take charge of 12 games in July, with T20 and ODI series against India and South Africa, but his first act was to pay tribute to his World Cup-winning predecessor.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years,” he said.

“It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I’ll take into this role.

“It is a great honour to take over from Eoin and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I’m inspired for the challenges ahead.

“It is the greatest honour to captain your country and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can’t wait to take this team forward.”

Stokes is taking time away from the limited-overs side to focus on his revival of the Test team, but will be lining up under Buttler’s leadership sooner rather than later.

“He was the obvious choice to take over from Morgs and I am really looking forward to playing a few games under him,” Stokes said.

“He’s an incredibly selfless human being, not just on the cricket field, so he is going to get a great response now that he is leading the white-ball team officially. Jos will continue the ethos and mindset that Morgs brought to us from 2015. It is Jos’ time to take the team forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]