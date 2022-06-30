England’s hopes of rare home Test victory dashed by bad weather at Taunton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s hopes of rare home Test victory dashed by bad weather at Taunton

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 6.09pm
England’s hopes of securing a first home women’s Test victory since 2005 were dashed by the rain (Nigel French/PA)
England’s hopes of securing a first home women’s Test victory since 2005 were dashed when the rain brought a premature end to the LV= Insurance Test against South Africa at Taunton.

Play was eventually called off after four rain delays in the match with South Africa on 181 for five, a lead of 48 over England’s first-innings total of 417 for eight declared.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points on the final day.

Marizanne Kapp started where she left off in the first innings with an unbeaten 43, while Tumi Sekhukhune played a masterful innings at nightwatcher, scoring 33 from 134 balls.

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Before the Test match Tumi Sekhukhune had scored 24 runs in all international cricket

We want five

The rain brought the game at Taunton to a premature end
The rain-affected match has yet again raised the demand for five-day women’s Test cricket, with the last result in all Tests across the world coming in 2014. This game at Taunton and the one last summer against India at Bristol have both ended as draws due to the weather.

What’s next for England?

Heather Knight will immediately look to the white-ball series against South Africa, with no future Test matches yet confirmed, although there is expected to be one during next summer’s Ashes series. England then have a white-ball series against India later in the summer and the Commonwealth Games in July.

