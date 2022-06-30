He’s a proper rock star – England squad stunned by teenage star Henry Arundell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
He’s a proper rock star – England squad stunned by teenage star Henry Arundell

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 10.02pm
Henry Arundell has been tipped for a bright international future (Nigel French/PA)
Henry Arundell is tipped to become a “rock star” of rugby after startling team-mates and spectators with his exploits in training that have secured a place on England’s bench.

London Irish’s teenage sensation has only been involved in 10 club matches in his debut professional season but a series of dynamic tries and line-breaks have already gone viral.

Now he is poised to make his Test debut as a replacement in Saturday’s first Test against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium with Eddie Jones comparing his eye for the try-line to that of South Africa great Brian Habana.

“Henry scored…how long is the field, 100 metres? He scored a 90-metre try at training on Wednesday. There were a few, I won’t use the expletives, ‘he’s fast!’ heard,” Jones said.

“We had a number of coaches from different sports watching and they heard this comment.

“He scored a try not many other players in the world would have scored. It was like a try Bryan Habana used to score – one of those.

“He could be a very good player but he’s got a long way to go. We feel like if he continues his development and we’re able to give him some game time on this tour, by the World Cup he could be a significant player.”

England second row Jonny Hill was among those who saw Arundell light up training.

“I was stood in the other 22. It was crazy. I asked him what he thought he was, percentage-wise for running speed and he said 85-90,” Hill said.

“He rounded a couple of lads – Mako Vunipola and Will Stuart, I think it was! No, I think was some back-three lads.

“It was very impressive. He’s a proper rock star, isn’t he? I’m sure he’s going to have a big future.”

