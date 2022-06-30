Wimbledon day four: British trio provide home joy while top seeds both march on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three British players provided some much-needed cheer on the fourth day at Wimbledon where French Open winners Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek survived mini-scares to progress into the third round.

After Wednesday exits for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, home hopes Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Liam Broady did the business in impression fashion to reach the last-32 stage at SW19.

Jack Draper failed to join them, though, despite a valiant effort against 19th seed Alex De Minaur.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the action.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Kirsten Flipkens kisses the grass on Court Two at the end of her second round match with Simona Halep, which marked the end of her professional singles career (Alastair Grant/AP/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Everyone thought the point was finished… apart from @Taylor_Fritz97! Absolutely OUTSTANDING 😮 pic.twitter.com/2cxvbx53uW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2022

Stat of the day

46 – Iga #Swiatek has won 46 matches this year: in the entire 2021 season, only Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur (both 48) have won more matches. Hurried.@WTA @WTA_insider #Wimbledon2022 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ic1iRoov7D — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 30, 2022

Perfect Harmony

Harmony Tan made up with her doubles partner (John Walton/PA)

Harmony Tan was the talk of Wimbledon on Tuesday after she dumped out 23-time major winner Serena Williams. Not everyone was pleased though.She was due to play doubles with Tamara Korpatsch a day later but pulled out out hours before the first round tie.

Tan officially withdrew due to a thigh injury, which frustrated Korpatsch who went on social-media to criticise her partner. All had calmed down between the pair a day later on Thursday though when the German congratulated the Frenchwomen after she beat Sara Sorribes Tormo to make round three.