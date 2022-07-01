NZ Rugby review rules Jeremy Loughman returned after concussion protocols error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

NZ Rugby review rules Jeremy Loughman returned after concussion protocols error

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 7.30am
Munster and Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman is yet to win a Test cap (Niall Carson/PA)
Munster and Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman is yet to win a Test cap (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been allowed to return to the field after suffering concussion symptoms against the Maori All Blacks, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has concluded.

A review into the incident found the correct protocols were not followed due to a communication error.

Munster loosehead Loughman was filmed falling backwards as he attempted to return to his feet following a collision in the second minute of Wednesday’s 32-17 defeat in Hamilton.

The 26-year-old was temporarily replaced by Cian Healy but, having undergone a head injury assessment (HIA), came back on before being permanently withdrawn at half-time.

NZR medical manager Karen Rassmussen said in a statement: “As a result of this review, NZR believes Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been allowed back on to the field during the first half.

“While NZR stands by the HIA processes in place and is satisfied that player welfare is the number one priority for medical staff at the match, we have identified a gap in communications, which meant critical video evidence was not fully accounted for as part of the Head Injury Assessment process undertaken by the independent match day medical team.”

Loughman, who is yet to win a Test cap for Ireland, will not be involved in Saturday’s series opener against New Zealand in Auckland.

After the midweek warm-up match against the Maoris, head coach Andy Farrell said the player was taken off “as a precaution”.

Cian Healy, pictured, twice replaced Jeremy Loughman
Cian Healy, pictured, twice replaced Jeremy Loughman (Brian Lawless/PA)

Progressive Rugby, a player welfare lobby group, said it was “deeply alarming” that Loughman was permitted to return.

New Zealand Rugby has vowed to ensure head injury protocols are adhered to for the rest of Ireland’s tour.

“We will be reinforcing the full HIA process and protocols for the remainder of the Steinlager Series to ensure video evidence is communicated more accurately between independent match day medical staff to enable them to make the right call with regards to player safety,” continued the statement.

Healy, who twice replaced Loughman, was later forced off by a leg injury, which was initially feared to be serious.

However, the 34-year-old Leinster player has been named on Farrell’s bench for this weekend’s Test opener at a sold-out Eden Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier