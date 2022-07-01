Have Ireland ‘poked the bear’? Talking points ahead of New Zealand Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have Ireland ‘poked the bear’? Talking points ahead of New Zealand Test

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 9.06am
Ireland defeated New Zealand in Dublin last autumn (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland begin their three-match series against New Zealand on Saturday at a sold-out Eden Park in Auckland.

Andy Farrell’s in-form side have won 12 of their last 13 Tests, including victory over the All Blacks on home soil in November.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the major talking points.

Covid complications

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster
Although Ireland lost wing Mack Hansen to a positive Covid-19 test, the hosts’ build-up has been more severely affected. All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his assistants John Plumtree, Scott McLeod and Greg Feek have each been forced to isolate, while players David Havili, Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan will miss the game after contracting the virus. Foster was reduced to orchestrating plans remotely and joked that he was unsure if experiencing cold sweats and sleepless nights was down to illness or nerves. The 57-year-old expects to be fit to attend the match.

About Schmidt

New Zealand’s depleted coaching ranks led to an early call for Joe Schmidt. The 56-year-old was due to join the All Blacks setup following the tour but was fast-tracked to help with preparations. Schmidt has extensive insider knowledge of Irish rugby, having spent six years as national team coach – which culminated in a World Cup quarter-final exit to New Zealand in 2019 – following a previous stint with Leinster. Although he has had limited time to make an impact, his presence provides an intriguing sub-plot.

Records on the line

Ireland defeated New Zealand in November
Head coach Farrell felt Ireland may have ‘poked the bear’ by defeating the All Blacks in Dublin last autumn. The Englishman is braced for a backlash following that stunning 29-20 victory, which was the Irish’s third in the past five meetings between the countries. Rival coach Foster described the display as the best opposition performance he had encountered. Yet Ireland have never defeated their hosts on New Zealand soil, losing all 12 fixtures played. Furthermore, the Kiwis have not been beaten at Eden Park since 1994 – an unbeaten run older than eight of the Irish matchday squad.

Bringing back the big guns

Farrell was left with plenty to ponder after an experimental Ireland team were outclassed by the Maori All Blacks in midweek. While only a warm-up fixture, the manner of the first-half performance in Hamilton – when the youthful visitors conceded four tries – was still cause for concern. Wing Keith Earls is the only player to retain a starting spot as Farrell turns to his senior men for the first meaningful match of the tour. New Zealand-born quartet Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, Bundee Aki and Joey Carbery will each be involved, while the All Blacks’ selection includes a debut for Crusaders wideman Leicester Fainga’anuk.

Concussion concerns

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman was allowed to continue in midweek, despite displaying concussion symptoms
Head injuries are back in the spotlight following the treatment of Jeremy Loughman against the Maoris. New Zealand Rugby admitted communication errors meant concussion rules were not fully adhered to after the Munster prop, who will not be involved this weekend, returned to the field despite struggling to stand after a collision. The governing body vowed to ensure protocols are properly followed for the remainder of Ireland’s tour. The extent of Cian Healy’s participation will also be of interest. Healy, who twice replaced Loughman, has made a rapid recovery from what was initially feared to be a serious leg injury to be named on the bench.

