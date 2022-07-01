Captaincy change and Arundell’s rise – talking points as England face Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Captaincy change and Arundell’s rise – talking points as England face Australia

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 9.42am
Henry Arundell, left, is in the mix in an England team captained by Courtney Lawes, right (Simon Marper/Dave Rogers/PA)
Henry Arundell, left, is in the mix in an England team captained by Courtney Lawes, right (Simon Marper/Dave Rogers/PA)

England and Australia clash at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Saturday in the opening instalment of their three-Test series.

Here the PA news agency looks at five talking points heading into the match.

Courtney lays down the Law

In one of the biggest decisions of his seven-year England tenure, Eddie Jones has relieved Owen Farrell of the captaincy in favour of Courtney Lawes. Lawes is the incumbent from the Six Nations, but the assumption that Farrell would resume leadership duties now that he has been restored to full fitness has been detonated. Jones believes Farrell needs to concentrate on his own form after his spell out with ankle injuries, but equally the belligerent Saracens playmaker has not always been a comfortable fit for the role. With the 30-year-old accustomed to be being in control for club and country, the change will have an impact on team dynamics and his relationship with Lawes.

England’s rockstar in waiting

Described as a rugby “rockstar” in the making by England second row Jonny Hill, Henry Arundell has trained his way on to the bench for the first Test. Initially taken to Australia as an ‘apprentice player’, the uncapped 19-year-old London Irish sensation scored a dynamic 90-metre try on the practice field in Perth that thrilled onlookers and team-mates alike. It convinced Jones to name him among the reinforcements for the series opener at the Optus Stadium as his maiden professional season continues its remarkable trajectory. Arundell is the most exciting outside back produced by England for years and has the ability to ignite interest in the series.

Neville’s time finally comes

Ageing warriors who still harbour big dreams have a new champion – Cadeyrn Neville. The 33-year-old lock makes his debut a decade after appearing in a wider Wallabies squad for the first time in a triumph for perseverance. Central to the ACT Brumbies’ success this season, Neville has made an impact through his set-piece expertise and work rate around the field, a strength that coach Dave Rennie attributes to his past as a rower who represented Australia at the Youth Olympics. If stars such as Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi take centre stage, it will because of the efforts of Neville and his fellow grafters in the pack.

Searching for form

England’s Marcus Smith is tackled by Barbarians’ Sipili Falatea
Barbarians inflicted a third straight loss on England (Mike Egerton/PA)

An element of the unknown cloaks both sides heading into the series. Jones has picked a familiar starting XV to universal approval, but England have lost three successive matches and must repair the damage caused by another disappointing Six Nations. How well Marcus Smith combines with Farrell is just one of several uncertainties in a team whose identity is currently forged in graft rather than invention. Question marks also hover over Australia as they look to the Brumbies’ forward-orientated template to topple their old rivals. Their tour to the UK last autumn was even worse than England’s Six Nations and they face the challenge of lifting the Wallabies out of the doldrums they have inhabited since the 2015 World Cup.

Jones’ magic touch against the Wallabies

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones has overseen a poor run of results (Mike Egerton/PA)

One of the reasons Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney chose to remain loyal to Jones in the wake of another deflating Six Nations is because of his win percentage against the southern hemisphere nations and the value of that heading into next year’s World Cup. But it is the Australian’s remarkable record against the side he coached from 2001 to 2005 that forms the rump of that success with eight wins from as many Test since he took over at Twickenham, including a 3-0 series victory in Australia. The rivalry has lost its edge as a result, but the Wallabies enter the first Test as clear favourites and are confident of staging a successful ambush in Perth.

