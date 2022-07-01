Mark Ella welcomes recognition of Aboriginal people’s contribution to rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Ella welcomes recognition of Aboriginal people’s contribution to rugby

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 11.58am
The Ella-Mobbs Cup will be contested for by England and Australia, replacing the Cook Cup (PA)
As a club player in Australia Mark Ella was subjected to racist abuse, so the Wallaby great welcomes the growing recognition of the contribution made to rugby by Aboriginal people.

Australia and England clash over three Tests starting in Perth on Saturday and for the first time the Ella-Mobbs Cup will be at stake in place of the Cook Cup, which was inspired by British explorer Captain James Cook.

The two unions have chosen a new direction by uniting the stories of Ella and English war hero and international wing Edgar Mobbs to create a piece of silverware that better represents both nations.

Australia captain Michael Hooper, Mark Ella and Courtney Lawes stand with the Ella-Mobbs Cup at its unveiling in Perth
Combined with the Wallabies’ Indigenous jersey, it is part of a drive to increase awareness of the country’s First Nations heritage.

Ella was a fly-half outlier who captained Australia 10 times, yet along with his brothers Glen and Gary he was targeted with racist abuse when playing for Randwick during the 1970s and 80s.

“When we started out we used to get the crowds because people would come out of curiosity to see these Aboriginals play, thinking ‘can they play rugby?’” Ella said.

“In the early days there was a bit of a novelty. We’d play and be called ‘black this, black that’ from all of our opposition.

“After three or four months we realised that instead of belting them, literally, and trying to fight them because of what they were calling us, we’d actually beat them on the scoreboard. That meant a lot more to us because we were actually winning.

“There are not a lot of Aboriginals to have played for Australia, but hopefully this trophy will be the start of the end of that.

“Kurtley Beale is the most current Aboriginal Wallaby, but there aren’t too many who even play the game.

“In Australian rugby, if we want to use the natural talents of the Indigenous community we need to work a lot harder.

“In Australian Indigenous communities this trophy means a lot. It also means a lot when the Wallabies wear the Indigenous jersey because it shows we’ve come a long way in supporting the Indigenous as players and acknowledge their presence.”

Mobbs was a former England captain who played in the first Test against Australia in 1909. He was killed in 1917 while attacking a machine gun post in World War One’s third Battle of Ypres.

