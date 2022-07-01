Jill Scott set for double figures as she predicts Euro 2022 will be best yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jill Scott set for double figures as she predicts Euro 2022 will be best yet

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.02pm
Jill Scott has played over 150 times for England, and for Great Britain at two Olympics (Nick Potts/PA).
Jill Scott has played over 150 times for England, and for Great Britain at two Olympics (Nick Potts/PA).

Jill Scott is heading into her 10th major international tournament anticipating that Euro 2022 is set to be “the best yet”.

This summer’s showpiece, of which England are hosts, is a fourth European Championship for the 35-year-old Lionesses midfielder, who has also gone to four World Cups and been in the Great Britain squads for the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The campaigns have included a runners-up finish at the 2009 Euros in Finland, and reaching three successive semi-finals, at World Cups in Canada and France, and Euro 2017 in the Netherlands in between.

In Sarina Wiegman, England – twice Euros finalists, having also been runners-up in 1984, but yet to get their hands on major silverware – have brought in the manager who oversaw the Netherlands triumphing on home soil in the 2017 edition.

Since the Dutchwoman, who also guided her country to the 2019 World Cup final, took charge in September England have been unbeaten and won all but two of their 14 games, which included a 5-1 victory over the Netherlands last week.

Scott made Wiegman’s final 23-player squad after missing the last few weeks of the 2021-22 Women’s Super League season due to a knee issue sustained while on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester City.

Describing the absence as “probably more precaution really”, Scott has stressed the standard of the squad means that, regardless of her fitness situation, she was relieved to get in, and says England go into the tournament “the best prepared we’ve ever been”.

Scott missed the last few weeks of Aston Villa's season due to a knee issue (Leila Coker/PA).
Scott missed the last few weeks of Aston Villa's season due to a knee issue (Leila Coker/PA).

“It was massively (a feeling of) relief (making the 23), and I think it would have been relief anyway, regardless of missing a couple of games,” Scott said.

“I think this squad is incredibly hard to get into, that with each year it gets tougher and tougher, with the younger players coming through. So it was massive relief, but I feel very honoured and proud to be going to another tournament.

“It’s difficult when people ask about (England) teams in the past and teams now, because the game has changed massively, so to do direct comparisons is quite difficult, but I think the talent in this squad is amazing.

“There is a real energy about this team, which is something that England teams throughout the years, that’s always been our DNA. So I’m very excited.

“I think on our day we can beat anybody, but you just have to be the best prepared you can be. Because when you talk about semi-finals and being so close, it’s those moments sometimes that are the difference – it could be a penalty, a VAR decision. I think we’ll be the best prepared we’ve ever been.”

Scott – who is second on England’s all-time appearance list with 157 caps, behind only Fara Williams (172), and scored her 27th Lionesses goal in Thursday’s 4-0 friendly win over Switzerland – is leaving City this summer at the end of her contract after eight years with the club.

When asked about the future, she said: “My whole focus was just making this tournament and I’m just going to enjoy it as much as I can. At the end of it I’ll just see where I’m at and then go on to make a plan for the next year.”

