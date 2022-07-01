Georgia Stanway says it is ‘time to get excited’ as England complete warm-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Georgia Stanway says it is ‘time to get excited’ as England complete warm-ups

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.20pm
England’s Georgia Stanway (centre) in action against Switzerland on Thursday (Ennio Leanza/AP)
England's Georgia Stanway (centre) in action against Switzerland on Thursday (Ennio Leanza/AP)

Georgia Stanway declared it “time to get excited” after England completed their warm-up matches ahead of the home European Championship.

Sarina Wiegman’s side made it three wins from three warm-up games as they beat Switzerland 4-0 in Zurich on Thursday, with Stanway scoring a penalty and also providing an assist.

Their Euros campaign starts on Wednesday with a clash against Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford in the opening match of the tournament.

And midfielder Stanway said in quotes on the Lionesses’ official Twitter feed: “We’ve got another week to prepare, another week to try to ease things down, making sure we’re ready for that first game on the sixth.

“But, yeah – time to get excited.”

After Alessia Russo had headed England in front in the 56th minute, Stanway then doubled the lead by firing a penalty past Seraina Friedli in the 74th minute.

The visitors scored again two minutes later when Stanway’s corner was headed in by Beth England, and the latter’s fellow substitute Jill Scott subsequently added a header of her own in stoppage time.

Stanway, who has left Manchester City this summer to join Bayern Munich, said of the match, which took England’s unbeaten record under Wiegman to 12 victories from 14 games, with 84 goals scored and just three conceded: “It felt good.

“It’s nice to know that they (the warm-up matches) are all done and it’s on to the real thing now.

“Obviously the scoreline says that we had a good performance, but there was times in there where we weren’t satisfied.

Sarina Wiegman's England play Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday in the opening match of the Euros (Nick Potts/PA).
Sarina Wiegman's England play Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday in the opening match of the Euros (Nick Potts/PA)

“It was about us, to increase the tempo, increase the quality, and obviously that’s what we did in the second half, and that’s why the scoreline was what it was.”

It was another game that saw England, after being level at half-time, produce a strong second-half display with players making key contributions off the bench, as had been the case in last week’s 5-1 victory over the Netherlands at Elland Road and the 3-0 victory over Belgium at Molineux the week before.

Wiegman spoke about the match showing once again the fitness level in her squad and its depth, before describing England as being “in a very good place” but still having “to improve a couple of things”.

