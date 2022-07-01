James Anderson strikes as England enjoy early success in rearranged India Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

James Anderson strikes as England enjoy early success in rearranged India Test

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.44pm Updated: July 1 2022, 12.46pm
England’s James Anderson (right) celebrates taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s James Anderson (right) celebrates taking the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara (Mike Egerton/PA)

James Anderson picked up both wickets on his return to the England side as India reached 53 for two on a rain-shortened first morning of the rearranged fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Home skipper Ben Stokes put the tourists in to bat after winning the toss, holding firm to a method that saw his side chase successfully three times in the recent whitewash over New Zealand, and had Anderson to thank for making the early running.

A sore ankle kept him out of the Headingley Test last week but he was back in prime condition in Birmingham, taking out Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Zak Crawley caught both openers at second slip but put down a tough chance in between, juggling Hinuma Vihari to the floor one-handed after Matthew Potts drew the mistake.

This match is something of a curiosity, effectively a stand alone contest bolted on to a white-ball tour due to last summer’s eleventh hour cancellation at Old Trafford. India led the 2021 series 2-1 when they declined to take the field due to Covid-19 concerns, meaning a win or a draw would be enough to take the honours.

With play brought forward half-an-hour to 10.30am to assist with sub-continental viewership, Stokes saw the overhead clouds and decided to take the field in a bid to take advantage of any early nip.

A solid new-ball stint from the old firm of Anderson and Stuart Broad kept the Indian openers honest but Gill had just started to move through the gears when he was first to go for 17. Having already seen one edge die in front of the slips, he pushed hard at Anderson again and fed Crawley in the cordon.

Fans take shelter during a rain break at Edgbaston
Fans take shelter during a rain break at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)

With the ball seaming around handily – and more consistently than it had during the majority of the New Zealand series – the stage seemed set for Pujara’s calm defence. He correctly overturned a caught behind decision when Broad jagged one back past his inside edge but never fully settled as he made 13 in 46 balls.

A change of ends from Anderson did for him, tempted into playing a ball that held its line and lifted slightly to give Crawley an immediate chance to make amends for a drop in the previous over. Potts was the unfortunate bowler, missing out on his just rewards for a threatening spell when Vihari’s nick went down.

Anderson had just reprised his long-running rivalry with former India skipper Virat Kohli when the weather turned and forced an early lunch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]