Krunal Pandya to join Warwickshire for Royal London Cup campaign By Press Association July 1 2022, 1.39pm Warwickshire have signed India all-rounder Krunal Pandya for their Royal London Cup campaign. Krunal, a left-arm spin bowler and big-hitting batter, has represented his country in 19 Twenty20s and five one-day internationals, and is a regular in the Indian Premier League. The 31-year-old, whose younger brother is India international Hardik, said: "I'm really excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history club as Warwickshire. "Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can't wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a success 50-over campaign with the club."