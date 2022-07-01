The key talking points ahead of Scotland’s series opener against Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The key talking points ahead of Scotland’s series opener against Argentina

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 1.44pm
Gregor Townsend’s Scots face Argentina on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland play the first of their three summer Tests against Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the series opener.

Chance to restore positive vibe

Scotland lost their last match in Ireland in March (Brian Lawless/PA)

Scotland went into this year’s Six Nations with high hopes of success after an impressive run of form in 2021. However, they managed to win just two of their five matches and their campaign ended under a cloud when they were well beaten by Ireland on the same weekend it emerged that a group of players had breached team protocol to go on a night out. Gregor Townsend and his team could do with pulling off some positive results in Argentina as they bid to banish the post-Six Nations gloom and re-establish some positivity a little over a year out from the World Cup.

Big guns missing

Hamish Watson is out injured for Scotland (Nigel French/PA)

Scotland must prove they can hold their own in a challenging environment without some of their top players. In the first Test, they will be missing four of the eight Scots who were on British & Irish Lions duty a year ago. Captain Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris and Finn Russell have all been given the summer off to recuperate following busy schedules, while Hamish Watson is absent for this Saturday’s match with a minor injury. The meetings with Argentina, therefore, represent a test of Scotland’s squad depth.

Can Kinghorn deliver at 10?

Blair Kinghorn starts for Scotland at number 10 (Brian Lawless/PA)

The absence of Russell allows Blair Kinghorn another chance to try to impress at fly-half. Townsend is a big admirer of the 25-year-old Edinburgh player, who has reinvented himself as a number 10 over the past year or so. The head coach clearly feels Kinghorn can step up and challenge the talismanic Russell for the role going forward, as evidenced by the fact he chose him ahead of the Racing 92 man for the final Six Nations match against Ireland. The next few weeks will give Kinghorn an opportunity to show whether he can be a genuine alternative to Russell.

Hutchinson in Hogg’s role

Rory Hutchinson has been in fine form for Northampton (John Walton/PA)

Opportunity also knocks for Rory Hutchinson, who starts at full-back in the absence of captain Hogg. The 26-year-old has been a regular in Scotland squads over the past few years but has not made an appearance for the national team since 2020. Hutchinson has been in excellent form for Northampton, playing primarily as a centre. It remains to be seen if he can step up and fill the considerable shoes of the skipper at number 15.

Familiar face in Argentina

Emiliano Boffelli will play for Argentina against Scotland (Robert Perry/PA)

Ranked one place beneath the Scots at eighth in the world rankings, Argentina – particularly playing at home – are sure to provide stern opposition for the tourists. They have won only one of their last nine matches, but all of their defeats in that period came against top-six nations: South Africa, France, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. The Pumas have won away to Italy and Wales over the past year and are likely to relish their first home matches for three years. The Scots – who last played in Argentina in 2018 – will encounter a familiar face in the Pumas ranks in the shape of Emiliano Boffelli, who was Edinburgh’s player of the year in the season just finished.

