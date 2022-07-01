Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on four-year deal By Press Association July 1 2022, 3.41pm Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Crystal Palace on a four-year contract (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crystal Palace have announced the signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a four-year contract. The 29-year-old makes the move to Selhurst Park after his contract with Championship side West Brom expired. Johnstone, who started his career at Manchester United and has played three times for England, said: “I’m really excited to be here at Crystal Palace. “It’s a great club with fantastic facilities and brilliant supporters. I can’t wait to get started.” Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Sam is a player that we have admired for some time, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace. “His extensive experience at club and international level, alongside his outstanding ability, will add even greater depth to our goalkeeping unit.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier VIDEO: 5 Graham Carey wonder goals to get St Johnstone fans excited about their new signing Manchester City sign goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld Graham Carey keen to get started at St Johnstone after ‘something clicked’ Graham Carey: St Johnstone confirm 4th summer signing on a 2-year deal