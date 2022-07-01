Former Hearts forward Drew Busby dies aged 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Hearts forward Drew Busby dies aged 74

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 4.12pm Updated: July 1 2022, 4.47pm
Former Hearts forward Drew Busby has died at the age of 74 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former Hearts player Drew Busby has died at the age of 74.

The attacker became a hero among the Jambos faithful when he scored 85 goals in 256 appearances between 1973 and 1979.

Busby’s son Alan confirmed the news on Friday afternoon. “Our family are saddened to say that our amazing Dad/Husband and Papa, Drew Busby passed away this morning surrounded by his family,” he tweeted.

“We are very much in mourning but appreciate all the many kind words being sent to us. A legend to some, a hero to others, we are so proud of him.”

Hearts posted a tribute along with a profile of the “legendary” Busby on their website.

“Heart of Midlothian Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Drew Busby,” it read.

“Before recent renovations, a giant poster of Drew Busby sat on a floodlight pylon after supporters voted him one of their fourteen favourite players.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late, great Drew Busby.”

Busby started his career with Third Lanark and had the distinction of scoring their last-ever goal before they went out of business in 1967. He then had three years with Airdrie before joining Hearts, where he spent the prime years of his career.

After leaving Tynecastle, he had a spell in Canada with Toronto Blizzard and then returned to Scotland to see out his career with Morton and Queen of the South.

Scott Wilson, Hearts’ long-serving stadium announcer and a friend of Busby’s, tweeted: “The great Drew Busby sadly passed away this morning and the Hearts family has lost another legend.

“He was one of the most humble, self-effacing men I ever met and I was honoured to be classed as a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Drew.”

